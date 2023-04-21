'Heavily armed tactical astronauts no-scoping in space' is the weirdest shooter I've seen in years, and it's popping off on Steam

New multiplayer FPS Boundary sees you engage in the same sort of tactical team-based operations and intense firefights you'd find in Rainbow Six Siege, except here you're a heavily armed astronaut battling it out in zero gravity, and it's just as wonderfully weird as it sounds.

"Powered by your EMU suit, you can now navigate the harsh atmosphere of space and orbiting installations in order to engage enemy combatants in a 3-dimensional battlefield where threats come at you from all angles," reads the game's description on Steam (opens in new tab). "This is astronaut combat more akin to dogfighting where your angle of attack and position can make all the difference."

There's plenty of choice when it comes to taking down opposing astronauts, or "Astroperators", with weapon customisation options and various combat classes as well as special devices such as a grappling hook to help you gain a tactical advantage over your opponent or quickly propel yourself out of harm's way.

While shootouts in space may not be the most realistic concept, the environments have been "heavily inspired by real life industrial technology and space exploration", so they feel surprisingly down to earth. You can check Boundary out for yourself in the trailer below, and if you're keen to get in on the space-based action, the game is available now on Early Access with a 10% discount until April 27.

So far, Boundary has a "mostly positive" response on Steam, with players praising its gameplay and setting in particular. One reviewer writes, "Man, what a fun and unique FPS. I'm an absolute sucker for the realistic space exploration art direction this has going on." Another says, "I think the game is in an absurdly excellent place considering it just began early access", adding that it "has incredible potential to get even better."

