Hotly anticipated adventure game Harold Halibut confirms imminent release date

Having amassed a whole heap of acclaim, anticipated narrative adventure game Harold Halibut just confirmed its release date at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

First announced nearly seven years ago via a crowdfunding campaign, it's been a long journey for Harold Halibut, but in a new trailer showing off its Wes Anderson-style aesthetic and incredibly detailed stop-motion animation, developer Slow Bros announced that its debut game will be releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 16, and is available to wishlist now.

With a retro-futurist vibe and incredible direction, Harold Halibut's narrative challenges ideas about home, and the importance of community in our lives. Harold, a young lab assistant, is a passenger aboard a city-sized ark. That ark fled Earth 250 years before the events of the game, attempting to escape the impact of an imminent war by finding a new home for humanity among the stars. Unfortunately, the ship eventually found itself submerged in the sea of an alien planet.

Harold works under the ship's lead scientist, who, unlike many of his fellow passengers, is still attempting to find a way to re-launch the ark and find a safer home for humanity. But as Harold continues to explore his underwater home, coming across its eccentric cast and the many secrets they hold, one encounter might hold the key to completing that work.

Intricately hand-animated with tender voice acting around the game's entire vibrant cast, Harold Halibut promises a unique experience when it launches next month.

