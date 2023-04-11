Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder explores the many lives of DC's mistress of mayhem

DC delved into the different facets of Dr. Harleen Quinzel with anthology series Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red back in 2020. Now the publisher is reviving the series for a second run.

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder takes a slightly different approach to its predecessor. While that ran for 17 digital editions, each comprising a standalone tale, the new series is being released in both print and digital, and seems to be adopting an anthology series format, with multiple stories per issue.

In the first issue, Batman writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Kevin Maguire team Harley up with Poison Ivy on a mission to infiltrate Superman's Fortress of Solitude. Leah Williams and Natacha Bustos delve into Harley's past as a gymnast, while Paul Scheer and co-writer Nick Giovannetti join artist Tom Reilly for a story that sees Harley join forces with Gaggy Gagsworth, the Joker's original sidekick.

All of the stories in the Black + White + Red series are drawn in black and white, with occasional pops of red throughout, inspired by the colors of Harley's costume. No details have yet been released on the remaining five issues of the series.

This isn't the first time that Paul Scheer has written for comics - or indeed for Harley. The actor, most famous for appearing in Black Monday and The League, created the BOOM! Studios mini-series, Aliens vs Parker in 2014, before moving to Marvel, where he worked on several different titles with Nick Giovanetti. His first credit for DC was the Harley Quinn short, It's a Horrible Life, in DC’s Very Merry Multiverse #1, drawn by Steve Lieber.

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #1 is published by DC Comics on July 18. We've got the main cover by Bruno Redondo below, along with an open to order variant by Guillem March.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC Comics) (Image credit: DC Comics)

