I already knew this gaming laptop was punching above its price weight, and now it's even cheaper this weekend

The Lenovo Legion 5 is the best value gaming laptop I've tested in 2025, with a price tag that feels ludicrously low considering its OLED panel. Those numbers are falling even further this weekend, with discounts from both Lenovo and Newegg offering record-low prices on AMD and Intel configurations of one of the best gaming laptops on the market.

Both of these deals sit on the RTX 5060 model, a solid lower mid-range spec that will see you flying through 1080p gameplay as well as lighter QHD+ experiences. The cheapest is on Lenovo's own AMD Ryzen 7 spec, dropping its $1,534.99 MSRP for a $1,149.99 sales price for the first time. The next comes from Newegg, with an Intel i7 model dropping to $1,189.99 (was $1,299.99).

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 (RTX 5060) | $1,534.99 $1,149.99 at Lenovo

Save $385 - This is the Legion 5 deal I'd recommend over all other configurations this weekend. You're getting the full 1TB SSD and a sturdy 16GB RAM - excellent mid-range specs for an OLED machine. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 260 | RTX 5060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ OLED display

Lenovo Legion 5i 15-inch RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $1,299.99 $1,189.99 at Newegg

Save $110 - If you'd prefer an Intel build, you can pick up this RTX 5060 Legion 5 for its lowest price yet. I've only ever seen this model at $1,199 in previous sales, but we're an extra $10 off this weekend. You are halving your storage for that price, though. Specs: Intel i7-14700HX | RTX 5060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ OLED display



I've been watching those rates like a hawk since I first reviewed this model earlier in the year, and they've never fallen this far. In fact, with last week's Prime Day offers they were dancing around slightly higher positions just a few days ago. Now, though, this machine is a steal.

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion 5?

(Image credit: Future)

So why is the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 such good value?

In short, its RTX 5060 configuration has enough guts to see you through the vast majority of your library while also casting it all on a high-end OLED display you just don't see on gaming laptops in this price range.

There's just one give away that you've spent less than you would on a Razer Blade 16, here, though. That screen does reflect quite a lot of glare. I only ever noticed it when testing during straight daylight conditions, though, and it was pretty easy to get past considering all the cash you've saved in your back pocket. With house lights off and RGBs in action, this is just as good a viewing experience as machines double the price. As as aside, the Blade 16 is also on sale right now, but you'll be shelling out a whole $1,799.99 for an RTX 5060 configuration.

Not only that, but this machine looks and feels like it costs a lot more as well. A sophisticated chassis design, understated, almost slimline, form factor, and solid build quality make quite the impression. Plus, you're getting plenty of ports under the hood as well.

I managed to bench the Legion 5 at 28,520 in Fire Strike, 12,199 in Time Spy, and 2,800 in Steel Nomad. That was running an RTX 5060 configuration like those featured above, but with an older 13th generation Intel i7 processor.

The machine easily outpaced previous generation RTX 4060 gaming laptops, and traded places with RTX 4070 rigs in some tests as well.

After another brand? I'm also checking out all the best Asus gaming laptops, best Alienware laptops and the best Razer laptops on the market right now.