The JBL Quantum 950X is the only headset at CES 2026 I care about so far

JBL is expanding its Quantum lineup with three new headsets. The trio consists of the lavish new Quantum 950X, the Quantum 650X, and the 950X, all equipped with the brand's 50mm carbon dynamic audio drivers. The 950X, as seen at CES 2026, is the most premium gaming headset of the lot.



The JBL Quantum 950X isn't just kitted out with 50mm audio drivers, but it can deliver Hi-Res Certified Audio with ultra-low distortion and is powered by the brand's QuantumENGINE to provide active noise cancelation. That's not what's caught my eye from this year's CES announcement, though. Just like our hardware team's favorite gaming headset, the 950X features a hot-swappable battery system to make charging a thing of the past.

Similar to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, the Quantum 950X provides an extra battery that can be swapped out whenever required. JBL isn't just copying SteelSeries' homework with this new charging solution either, as the upcoming pair of cups will also feature an accompanying Base Station, which will double as the headset's 2.4GHz wireless audio dongle, and act as its epicentre for audio and lighting effects.

The JBL Quantum 950X is also set to come with a 6mm cardioid noise-cancelling boom microphone and will be available for $399.95 in April later this year. If that sounds a bit too pricey, the JBL Quantum 650X provides those same 50mm audio drivers in a "more accessible package," and is set to release that same month.

Unlike its more premium counterpart, the 650X will launch for $1199.95. It loses out on the fancy base station and instead focuses on still keeping a flexible connectivity by providing 2.4GHz wireless audio, Bluetooth 5.3, and a wired connectivity via a 3.5mm cable.

Talking of wires, the Quantum 250 is the cheapest headset JBL has revealed of the trio and is set to launch at just $79.95 in March 2026. It keeps things limited with a wired connectivity, and a 6mm cardioid noise-cancelling boom microphone, but still has those 50mm audio drivers just at a fraction of the cost.

(Image credit: JBL/Harman)

You won't have to wait long to grab either of these three new JBL headsets, however the colorways are pretty limited if you were after a showstopping pair for the new year. Both the JBL Quantum 950X and the 650X will only be available in Black models at launch, but the 250 will have a Black and White version to choose from. which is better than nothing. The Quantum 950X's customizable RGB lighting will at least provide some color options to break up the monotony of the typical all-black headset aesthetic.

While the headsets are set to launch in March and April 2026 in the US, JBL has yet to mention any details surrounding availability in the UK. It's very likely these headsets could be the American equivalents of the Quantum 950 and 650 SKUs, which are already readily available at the JBL online store, but I'll be sure to let you know if we get any launch dates or clarification on the UK versions in the future.