Neurable and HyperX have unveiled a gaming headset at CES 2026 that can be controlled by your brain

CES is no stranger to gaming headset unveilings, but this year will mark the rare instance that a headset has been shown off at the event that can be controlled through the power of the human brain. Neurable, a Boston-based tech company dedicated to harnessing the power of the human mind, has announced that it has teamed up with HP to develop a HyperX-branded headset powered by neurotechnology.

Not to be confused with the MW75 Neuro, a gaming headset developed between Neurable and US audio brand Master Dynamic in 2025, the new HyperX headset is currently being demonstrated on this year's CES 2026 showfloor. There's no price and availability information, and the pair of cups doesn't even have an official name for now, but Neurable HyperX boasts that it enhances gameplay performance using real-time brain insights.

I'm not a scientist, so decoding how the cups work hurt my own brain, but it appears that the cups are fitted out with brain-computer interfaces (BCI) and sensors which are designed to read and track your brainwaves while playing different games, and feed that information back to you to improve your gameplay.

(Image credit: Neurable/HyperX)

When it comes to the MW75 Neuro, that headset worked as it features soft-fabric EEG sensors that monitor your brain activity, which Neurable's AI tech then processed and fed back via a smartphone app. Information on when and where you focused best was then fed through the app, but this new headset is designed to improve gameplay rather than your stress levels. The HyperX prototype is instead equipped with the BCI tech I mentioned earlier, which is typically found in medical equipment like MRI machines. Instead of giving yourself a scary brain scan however, the headset utilizes the tech, along with the Neurable neurofeedback Prime system, in an effort to help improve your focus while playing your favorite games.

I've not been lucky enough to attend CES 2026 for myself this year, so I can't strap myself into the "neurotechnology-powered wearable" like in a scene out of the 1971 film A Clockwork Orange, and put those game enhancements to the test and see how it actually utilizes my brainwaves. However, BusinessWire shared in a press release that everyday gamers and esports athletes showed fast reaction times by 43 milliseconds and better accuracy during FPS training sessions. Whether that would translate into myself finally being able to achieve regular MVP status in Marvel Rival matches remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Neurable/Hyper X)

This is purely an announcement so far, so there's little else I can share on the headsets' additional specs, and whether they'll contain the impressive battery life HyperX cups are known for. Though with all that Neurable propriety AI and BCI tech needing to be shoved and powered in the cups, I have a feeling the battery power won't be in the three digits, like you can find with the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless.



With no name, release date, or pricing, the headset remains purely a prototype for now, but CEO and Co-Founder of Neurable Ramses Alcaide stated that this collaboration with HyperX will allow the company to "bring neurotechnology to gamers at a scale we've never been able to reach before." He followed up by stating in the press release that they "look forward to the excitement of this strategic relationship, which represents a promising future of gaming, one where understanding your mind becomes as natural as understanding your mechanics."

I look forward to when we can see more specs and pricing information on these cups, and what other benefits besides game enhancement having this kind of tech readily available in a headset could provide, especially for those who don't play FPS and competitive-level games.

