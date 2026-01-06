TMR gaming keyboards are slowly tip-toeing into focus at CES 2026

Magnetic keyboards have surged over the last year, with Hall effect decks taking a prominent role in the gaming market for the first time in 2025. These adjustable switches first hit the scene way back in 2018, though, with Wooting's 60HE. Now, just as HE models are starting to hit their gaming stride, TMR technology is sneaking up behind it - and that first assault seems to be mounting at CES 2026.

Cherry has its own TMR deck on the showfloor this year, taking the lead from Keychron's Q16 and the Ducky One X last year. These certainly aren't the first devices to use Tunnel MagnetoResistance tech in their sensors, but TMR keyboards have taken a couple of years to truly start seeing mainstream gaming attention. Hall effect might have only just broken into the zeitgeist, but TMR isn't too far behind.

There's a reason these magnetic sensors could be behind some of the best gaming keyboards of 2026. You're getting all the same core customization features of more traditional Hall effect options, but with a stronger (therefore more accurate) magnetic pull and extra sensitivity in each keypress. They also can (not always) manage their power more efficiently, which means more opportunities for wireless gaming keyboards.

It's that last point that Cherry's jumped on.

The brand has announced its TMR keyboard at CES this week, the Cherry XTRFY MX 8.2 Pro TMR Wireless (that's going to be fun to get right in the review). It's a TKL deck with TMR sensors and an 8,000Hz wireless polling rate. Cherry MK Crystal switches can be adjusted in 0.01mm strokes, but the best is yet to come - they're dual hot-swap.

That means that (most of) the deck can revert back to mechanical clickers. In fact, this is the first time I've seen a magnetic keyboard offering true hot-swappability and it comes from Cherry of all places. I've been wondering why none of this brand's keyboards are swappable when switches were their bread and butter for so long. Now Cherry seems to be back in action.

It may well be another year before we see TMR tech from mainstream brands like Corsair, Logitech, and SteelSeries. After all, the first two brands only just started releasing Hall effect options in 2025. However, the takeover is certainly starting to brew.

