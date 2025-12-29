This magnetic gaming keyboard just stole the throne from SteelSeries in the final days of 2025

December seems to be a good month for gaming keyboards. Just last year my favorite deck for much of 2025 released, with the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 taking to the shelves for the first time in the holiday season. Now Corsair's pulling the same trick.

The Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 has just ascended to the top of my guide to the best gaming keyboards I've tested so far. It's a fully magnetic Hall effect deck with all the number pad and macro button controls you'd expect from a full-sized design, in a more compact 96% form factor. Throw in some of the best switches I've used so far, super textured PBT keycaps, and a soft, bouncy wrist rest and you've got yourself a winner.

Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 | $229.99 at Amazon

The Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 is available for $229.99 at Amazon right now. That's a premium deck, but it's up there with the more luxurious models on the shelves in 2025.

The Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 is no cheap deck, $229.99 is a lot for a gaming keyboard. If you've been saving to invest in a high-end magnetic option for a while, though, those numbers won't look so outrageous, they're only slightly higher than the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3. At least that cost isn't as jaw-dropping as the $419.99 price tag on the Asus ROG Falcata.

It's absolutely worth it if you're looking to set yourself up with adjustable magnetic switches ahead of 2026, though. I wasn't blown away by the first generation of Corsair's MGX switches when I first tested them in the K70 Pro TKL earlier this year. The Vanguard uses the second generation, though, and they're second only to the super-premium ROG HFX V2s in the Falcata.

(Image credit: Future)

In short, they remain smooth and clacky like a mechanical option whereas most Hall effect keyboards I've tested so far feel a little woolly, with slightly too much resistance underneath each press to feel truly comfortable during longer sessions. Here you're getting the best of both worlds; a customizable experience that still retains the tactile charm of a mechanical deck.

That's before we even get into the form factor. 96% isn't a size we see too much of in the gaming keyboard world, but many players still want to keep their number pads in action. Again, the Vanguard does it all. While SteelSeries' TKL form factor removes a whole chunk of buttons and the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro packs everything but the kitchen sink (but doesn't leave much room for mouse swinging), Corsair had pinned itself in a perfect spot of balance.

(Image credit: Future)

It actually took me a moment to realize there was a number pad on here when I first got the Vanguard on the desk. From a quick look at its shape I just assumed it was a 75% model. Everything is squished in to keep that footprint as small as possible, which does take some getting used to. The arrow keys, for example, are a little awkwardly placed. However, I was able to confidently get to grips with the layout, even if I did still need to look down at those directional buttons.

Plus, you keep the additional controls of larger macro-heavy decks. The five customizable keys are lined up along the left hand side of the keyboard, slanted slightly away to avoid accidental presses. It's rare to find these extra clickers these days.