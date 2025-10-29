Razer's new esports keyboard is going to give you deja vu

If you keep on top of gaming keyboards, Razer's latest model is going to seem awfully familiar. That's because the company has just announced a new spin on its Hunstman V3 Pro but it's for esports players and not you (well, unless you are an esports player, or want to be one).

The Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz increases responsiveness over the previous model by 11%, according to Razer. The exact polling speed is 8,000Hz. Razer's added a few more perks in its fight for best gaming keyboard status, including tweaks that make the keyboard more comfortable to type on.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz | $249.99 at Razer

This new esports-model Huntsman V3 Pro costs the same as the non-8KHz version, though it'll still set you back more than loads of other alternatives on the market.

Like the standard model, the 8KHz has a digital dial, control buttons, adjustable actuation from 0.1mm to 4mm, and enhanced durability so you can't accidentally destroy the thing in a fit of rage. It boasts plenty of returning Razer features like Rapid Trigger Mode, making for quicker repeated button-pressing, and Snap Tap, which lets you press sequences of keys without the keyboard triggering multiple at once.

Of course, most people won't notice the heights of the 8KHz's fast speed, but if you're an eSports pro — or if you're really behind on your coursework — perhaps it'll make the difference. Unlike many gadgets which boast the 'Pro' suffix, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz really is designed for professionals.

The V3 Pro 8KHz costs you $249.99 to buy, which is exactly the same as the standard edition costs, though discounts including early Black Friday gaming deals have seen the older model drop in price by a modest amount. Razer generally offers its super-responsive models for the same price as the standard ones, like with the Basilisk V3 Pro and its 35KHz model both going for $159.99.

Razer has also released the Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz Tenkeyless, which as the name suggests, ditches the number pad on the side. This is $219.99 for the black version, $229.99 for a white model or $249.99 for a green model.

The standard model of the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro didn't make it onto our list of the best gaming keyboards (although the V3 Pro Mini is our best 60%er), but perhaps the tweaks Razer has made here will make the difference and earn the keyboard a spot.

We've also got you covered for all the best wireless gaming keyboards and best hot-swappable keyboards on the market. For more Sneki, though, check out the best Razer keyboards available.