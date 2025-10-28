These new Call of Duty Black Ops 7 thumbsticks come packed with an in-game weapon charm

I haven't truly enjoyed the Call of Duty series since the first-ever Black Ops game launched back in 2010 - it's just not my kind of first-person shooter. I can't, however, pretend that these new Call of Duty Black Ops 7 thumbsticks haven't caught my attention.

Unveiled today by KontrolFreek, these flashy, bright orange thumbsticks come in two different sets for your Xbox Series X controllers and PS5 gamepads, with both designed to "deliver pro-grade precision" and a better ergonomic grip.

You can grab the toppers by themselves, or as part of a wider bundle, the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Aim Boost Kit, which also throws in a miniature sniper case to store them in. The $34.99 / £34.99 kit also comes packaged with a set of precision rings, designed to fit under your sticks to help adjust your controller's resistance and improve your aim.

When bought solo, the thumbsticks are available from $19.99 / £19.99. They easily pop onto your controller sticks and, in my experience with the brand, can majorly improve your comfort when it comes to playing anything, never mind a first-person shooter. Better yet, buying either set will gain you a digital in-game weapon charm that you can equip once Call of Duty Black Ops 7 launches on November 14.

(Image credit: KontrolFreek/SteelSeries)

The KontrolFreek Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Aim Boost Kit and the Performance Thumbsticks are available today directly from KontrolFreek and select US and UK retailers.

If you want some new grips for your controller sticks but are on a tight budget, you can always grab the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Performance Thumbsticks instead. The older thumbsticks are currently cheaper at just $9.99 at Amazon, and are also made by KontrolFreek.

You won't get that limited in-game weapon charm in the new game, nor the almost neon-orange '7' design on either stick, but you will save $10.

