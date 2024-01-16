GTA 6 and Alan Wake parent companies are locked in a trademark dispute over the letter ‘R’

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has filed a trademark dispute against Remedy Entertainment in the United Kingdom.

As Respawn First reports, At the time of writing, two trademarks pertaining to a new logo Remedy unveiled last year are under dispute from Take-Two Interactive. The two logos in question feature the letter 'R,' though one has 'Remedy' written underneath.

As the outlet attests, the dispute is likely because of "a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public." While the letter 'R' is unlikely to cause any confusion around Take-Two itself, GTA 6 studio Rockstar Games is likely another matter.

Currently, both of Remedy's new logos are "awaiting examination" in the United States. Remedy initially revealed the new logo in April of last year. At the time, the developer wrote in a blog post that it sought to "refine" its visual identity to mark its growth from a single studio working on one game at a time to several studios making multiple titles simultaneously.

"The bullet in the letter R in the old logo represented the era of Max Payne, but the Remedy of now is much bigger than a single game; we have a whole portfolio of games, new and old," the studio said. "It was time to update and redefine our visual identity to bring more consistency, showcase our evolution over the years, and better express our vision of today's Remedy."

While plenty may have grown attached to the old logo, the developer promises the new design was approached "with great care, consideration, and a lot of passion."

"We want to create memorable worlds, stories, and characters for you to experience through our games," Remedy continues. "We wanted our new logo to reflect how we constantly evolve and continue creating exciting games with the very best people. However, it's all still one Remedy where courageous creativity thrives. We hope you like the new look."

Trademark disputes themselves happen to a degree of regularity, especially in the gaming industry. At the end of 2021, It Takes Two developer Hazelight abandoned the trademark following a dispute with Take-Two Interactive, whereas Monster Energy has launched a trademark challenge to Ubisoft and even the creators behind Monster Hunter and Pokemon.

