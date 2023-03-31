God of War Ragnarok's Kratos voice actor on the console war: "Give each other a break"

God of War Ragnarok (opens in new tab) star Christopher Judge thinks players should "give each other a break" regarding the console war.

For almost as long as consoles have existed, players have been at war over which is best. Those who played games in the late 80s and early 90s will likely remember the heated debates between Sega fans and those who preferred Nintendo. To this day, the war rages on, with Sony and Microsoft's deals to offer games exclusively on their consoles and bring third-party developers under their umbrella still causing great divisions among gamers. But enough is enough, says God of War Ragnarok actor Christopher Judge.

Judge, who lends his vocal tones to Kratos, called for players to be kinder to one another during his acceptance speech at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.

Ladies and gentlemen... @iamchrisjudge! Our Performer in a Leading Role winner! 🏆 #BAFTAGamesAwards pic.twitter.com/N8eUF3GZ2bMarch 30, 2023 See more

"Thank you to the fans," he said when accepting the award for Performer in a Leading Role. "Be easier on each other. You all have more in common than what separates you." He continued, "No matter what platform you love, no matter what game you love, you're still part of the gaming community, and give each other a break."

It's not the first time those involved in bringing God of War Ragnarok to life have called for players to be more respectful. When back in 2022, a release date for God of War Ragnarok failed to materialise, fans began taking their frustration out on the developers themselves. This led to Sony Santa Monica issuing a statement saying that fans' passion "should not be toxic or come at the expense of any human being's dignity" and asked that players treat each other and developers with respect.

God of War Ragnarok took home plenty of prizes at this year's BAFTAs, which took place in London last night. As well as Judge's win, the game took home the award for Animation, Audio Achievement, and Music, as well as the EE Game of the Year award, the only one voted for by the public. On top of that, Laya DeLeon Hayes won Performer in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Angrboda in the impressive sequel.

Done with Ragnarok and not sure what to play next? Check out these games like God of War.