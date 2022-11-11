God of War Ragnarok players are sharing their love for one of the game's most surprising moments

One particularly awesome moment in God of War Ragnarok (opens in new tab) is getting major props from players.

God of War Ragnarok launched on PlayStation this week and despite the tremendous hype surrounding the sequel, developer Santa Monica Studio hasn't failed to deliver an experience that thrills and delights every bit as much as its predecessor. Kratos' latest Norse myth-inspired adventure is filled with spectacular moments, but there's one in particular that has well and truly blown fans away.

It's worth noting that the below contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok, so if you've not played the game yet and would rather not know what lies ahead, look away now.

An early section of God of War Ragnarok sees Kratos engage in an epic battle with Thor. The God of Thunder is a formidable foe and has serious beef with our gruff hero, making for the kind of intense showdown the series is renowned for. During the battle, Thor attempts to overpower Kratos, forcing you into a quick time event where you must mash the circle button to survive. Except the prompt is nothing but a red herring. It turns out that no matter how fast you push circle, the son of Odin eventually gets the better of our protagonist, killing him with a mighty swing of Mjolnir.

But all is not as it seems. As Kratos falls to the ground and the loading screen appears, you assume that you just weren't fast enough to pass the QTE, but in a moment of sheer brilliance, Thor's voice can suddenly be heard saying, "Oh no, I say when we're done." The game then cuts back to Kratos, where we see him being revived by Thor, and the struggle resumes once more.

It's a stroke of genius from Santa Monica Studio, and fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions. "I thought I failed the QTE.. and then God Of War became my game of the year," says Twitch streamer Lord Balvin. Twitter user Craig (opens in new tab) is equally impressed, saying, "This is the single coolest thing I've ever experienced in a video game". User Suzi Hunter (opens in new tab) writes, "I can't believe Sony Santa Monica pulled a Kojima in God of War Ragnarok," and shows their appreciation for the assist adding, "Thanks for pulling me out of the loading screen Thor."

I thought I failed the QTE.. and then God Of War became my game of the year pic.twitter.com/W01NfhRvdMNovember 10, 2022 See more

We awarded God of War Ragnarok 4.5 out of 5 in our review, describing it as "a fitting close for Kratos' Viking adventure".

