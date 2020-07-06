God of War: B is for Boy is a new ABC storybook that's not entirely kid-friendly

The story of 2018's God of War is being adapted for a satirical ABC storybook, and the art alone sells the concept.

Given that the source material is firmly not funny, it'll be interesting to see how God of War: B is for Boy tells the story of Kratos and his relationship with his son, Atreus. Peppered with plenty of Kratos' sometimes "questionable" wisdom, the relationship between father and son will apparently be central to this lighthearted adaptation of the critically-acclaimed God of war.

Come along as Kratos teaches his son Atreus the ABC’s of the nine realms with God of War: B is For Boy. This new humorous take on @PlayStation’s God of War is written by @ASMRobinson and features original artwork by @RominaTempest. Preorder your copy: https://t.co/LhmD2wsvzs pic.twitter.com/7Hy3GsP2cDJuly 6, 2020

"In this humorous take on Sony Interactive Entertainment's God of War franchise, Kratos teaches his son Atreus the ABC's of the nine realms, including lessons learned from Kratos's past mistakes. Kratos fills the book's pages with the essential vocabulary from the world of the game, imparting his questionable (at times) wisdom in an irreverent and entertaining style," reads the storybook's official description.

Author Andrea Robinson and illustrator Romina Tempest describe their collaborative effort as an "ABC storybook for adults." Talking to Polygon, Tempest clarified that it's also not nearly as graphic as the PS4 exclusive game. "You may have to cover your kid's eyes in one or two places to guarantee a completely kid-friendly experience."

Published by Insight Editions, B is for Boy was made in collaboration with God of War studio Sony Santa Monica, and you can pre-order it for $16.99 at Amazon. The adorable God of War storybook is set to release September 1.

