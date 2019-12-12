Get in on these Nintendo Switch Eshop discounts for The Game Awards 2019

To celebrate this year's The Game Awards in style, the Nintendo Switch Eshop is offering a bunch of promotions on some great games. From now until December 18, you can save up to 50% off select Nintendo Switch digital titles, some of which have won big at The Game Awards in the past, others which are nominated this year.

“Nintendo is proud to join The Game Awards today in highlighting the artistry and boundless creativity of the video game industry,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “By offering a wide selection of distinguished games at a great value, we invite players to discover experiences on Nintendo Switch that continue to delight and inspire fans around the world.”

Visit the Nintendo Eshop to take advantage of the promotions, which include Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda, which is nominated for Best Score/Music, and Gris, which is nominated for Art Direction, Fresh Indie Game, and Games for Impact. Other titles include nominees from The Game Awards 2017 and 2018, so you're saving big on some of the best games of the last few years. The discounted Nintendo Switch Eshop games for this year's The Game Awards are as follows:

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - $17.49 (was $25)

Celeste - $10 (was $20)

Doom - $30 (was $60)

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $30 (was $60)

Gris - $8.49 (was $17)

Katana Zero - $9.74 (was $15)

Mortal Kombat 11 - $30 (was $60)

Octopath Traveler - $36 (was $60)

Sayonara Wild Hearts - $10.39 (was $13)

Super Mario Odyssey - $42 (was $60)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $15 ($30)

Wargroove - $14 (was $20)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $42 (was $60)

What Remains of Edith Finch - $12 (was $20

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $30 (was $60)

Check out the nominees for The Game Awards 2019.