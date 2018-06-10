Get comfortable with noblechairs

The conversation around gaming peripherals is often dominated by premium controllers, 4K TVs and external hard drives. Gaming chairs, on the other hand, tend to get overlooked. And given the amount of time we spend sat in front of our screens, this seems ridiculous.

Millions of us across the world spend on average five to ten hours a day sat on an office chair, sparing little thought to the detrimental effect it can have on our bodies. Not only do noblechairs offer lumbar support crucial for the lengthiest gaming sessions, they're the most stylish premium gaming chairs that money can buy.



As one of the only gaming chair brands on the market with an ergonomic certification of DIN EN 1335 and BIFMA accreditation, noblechairs take their role seriously when it comes to providing the best gaming chair for your body. Poorly built chairs can cause long term damage to the back, eventually resulting in lifelong medical issues.

Take noblechairs' EPIC range which is available in real leather and PU leather, a high fade resistance - and high water resistance - material made from inner splits of hide treated with polyurethane coating. The EPIC range boasts a timeless and classy luxury car aesthetic with colour seams, fine embroidery, and perforated contact zones for top notch aeration. Yes, that means keeping your cool during the most sweat-inducing, pulse-racing gaming sessions.



The EPIC range's sturdy frames sit on 60mm casters - suitable for both soft and hard floors - and consist of solid steel. This frame provides an advance rocking system mechanism that tilts their two-pillowed base by up to 14 degrees. Likewise, EPIC chairs come with softly cushioned 4D armrests and flexible adjustments options for bespoke adaptability, with cold-cured foam that's comfortable, breathable and long-lasting - unlike the recycled scraps found in other gaming chairs. In short: Your noblechair adapts to your playing style and needs.

The ICON range from noblechairs leverages ergonomics and precision engineering to deliver results. With 4D armrests, a robust 11 degree rocking mechanism and a backrest that's adjustable from 90 to 135 degrees, this chair supports weight of up to 180 kg. It’s the perfect chair for gamers who mean business.

While mechanical and material optimisations are integral to the ICON's performance, the shape this model projects is of utmost importance. With ergonomic stability and anatomical compatibility, comfort is maximised, pressure is minimised and performance is galvanised - as your ICON noblechair supports your body over long periods of time. Two embroidered pillows further support the needs of the ICON's user, providing both neck and lumbar support simultaneously.

And if that's not enough, you can take your gaming to the next level by matching your noblechairs gaming chair with a noblechairs Footrest. The accessory's ingenious design means it can be adjusted by up to 57 degrees - ensuring it matches the angle of your ICON or EPIC recliner. In five luxury colour combinations, noblechairs footrests boast a variety of high class materials. Give new meaning to putting your feet up.