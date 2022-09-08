There are a lot of great mobile games out there right now, but there are even more great games on the horizon. Within the last few years, the mobile game market has exploded, with hit titles like Apex Legends and Fortnite coming to phones. And there are more top multiplayer games in the works for mobile players, like Call of Duty Warzone and Valorant. But the future of mobile gaming isn't just about multiplayer experiences - there are tons of great mobile games coming out within the next year or so that should satisfy any gamer, no matter their style.

Whether you already own or are looking to shell out for a gaming phone, these ten upcoming mobile games should get you excited for the future of mobile gaming.

1. Valorant

(Image credit: Riot)

Riot Games has confirmed that a mobile version of the incredibly popular free-to-play FPS is currently in development. Valorant is currently only available on PC, so it'll be great to see the player base expand even more - although the mobile version likely won't feature crossplay. If you like fast-paced and colorful FPS games, then Valorant should be on your radar. A beta for the mobile version is coming, but there's no set release date yet.

2. Zenless Zone Zero

(Image credit: HoYoverse )

An upcoming free-to-play action game from the team behind Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero will also feature RPG elements and a beautiful futuristic world to explore. The post-apocalyptic setting means you're one of a select group of survivors trying to protect the city against invaders, and you'll need to recruit new team members to back you up. Zenless Zone Zero doesn't have a release date just yet.

3. Pokemon Sleep

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Everyone deserves a good night of sleep, and Pokemon Sleep wants to help give you that. Pokemon Sleep wants to gamify sleeping (Snorlax would love this), by tracking how much time you spend sleeping and translating that into game progression. The mobile-only game is currently in development, but it was initially meant to be released in 2020 and things have been relatively quiet since then. Here's hoping we see Pokemon Sleep soon!

4. Call of Duty: Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

Another massive FPS game is set to come to mobile sometime in the near future: Call of Duty: Warzone. We know that Activision is working on the mobile version of the battle royale, and we expect there to be more news about its release in the coming weeks. Whenever it drops, expect frantic and fun battle royale gaming that will have you on the edge of your seat - wherever that seat may be.

5. Roller Champions

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Roller Champions is a free-to-play sports game from Ubisoft that is currently available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but a mobile version is in the works. The 3v3 competitive multiplayer game tasks you with gaining possession of a ball and skating at least one lap to score points, not unlike roller derby. You'll need to tackle or knock over opposing players to impede their progress - and you can look really good doing it thanks to a bunch of customization items.

6. Path of Exile

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Diablo better watch out, because Path of Exile is coming to mobile. The online-only action RPG has been out for years, but it's never come to mobile, so fans of the game are naturally very excited to finally play it on their phones. The dark fantasy RPG is free-to-play, so if you're interested you can try it out whenever it drops without even touching your wallet.

7. Rainbow Six Mobile

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

We aren't sure when we'll get Rainbow Six Mobile, but there's a closed beta coming to the Google Play store this fall, so make sure to sign up if you're interested. Rainbow Six Mobile will have the classic attack vs. defense game modes and a roster of Operators to choose from, so expect the mobile version to satisfy even long-time Rainbow Six fans.

8. Honkai Star Rail

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Another game from the Genshin Impact devs is on the horizon for mobile players. Honkai: Star Rail is the fourth installment in the Honkai series, and will take players to a parallel universe that they can explore. Expect to encounter dungeons and take part in turn-based combat while you play through an engaging story. Honkai: Star Rail has gone through two betas already, but the release date is still TBD.

9. Propnight

(Image credit: Mytona)

Propnight is an asymmetrical, physics-based multiplayer game that mixes elements of prop hunt games and survival horror titles. In a small town, teenagers keep disappearing, and it's unclear who's behind it - naturally, one of you will be the killer while four others are the survivor. If you like Dead by Daylight, you'll love this game - especially since you can play it on your phone. The announcement that the horror game was coming to mobile came in October 2021, but we're still waiting on an official release date.

10. Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Get excited, Final Fantasy fans, as there's an RPG mobile game coming your way in the near future. Ever Crisis will span the entire Final Fantasy 7 timeline and feature its iconic chibi graphics and similar combat to the remake. Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will be free-to-play with some gacha mechanics, and is set to have a closed beta sometime before the end of the year.