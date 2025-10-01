"This is a crime against gaming": Rock Band 4 celebrates a bitter 10-year anniversary as its delisting begins on PlayStation and Xbox stores along with all DLC

All right, rock stars, pack it up. There is no justice left in this world. For its 10-year anniversary, Rock Band 4 is getting delisted.

"On Sunday, October 5, 2025, Rock Band 4 turns 10," Epic Games producer Kyle Wynn writes in the Rock Band Discord channel. "What a ride it's been. With this milestone comes one big change: the original licences for the core soundtrack are expiring. Because of that, Rock Band 4 will be removed from the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores."

Before the sting of this revelation completely settles in, Wynn clarifies that those who have already purchased Rock Band 4 – including any of its DLC – will be able to retain their access to the game and download it "to any new, compatible devices."

"Songs will come down as they hit the 10-year mark," Wynn says about Rock Band 4's last decade of great DLC, which includes a range of anthems from Nine Inch Nails to the one and only Hoobastank. "But anything you've purchased will remain in your library."

Hoobastank - The Reason (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

"We're so grateful for the passion this community has shown," he concludes.

"This is a crime against gaming," says one fan reacting on Reddit.

Since Wynn broke the devastating news, some people have been scrambling to buy Rock Band 4 DLC before it's gone and you can no longer complete the sanctified ritual of knocking out a random Papa Roach song on a plastic guitar. The Rock Band Discord is currently full of players debating what to purchase, when to purchase it, and idly noticing that they might be clogging up the Rock Band 4 servers in the process.

"Almost like everyone is trying to buy from the store all at once," observes one Discord member. It's understandable. If we can't buy Rock Band 4 flowers for its funeral, we should at least serenade it with "Eye Of The Tiger."

After 16 years and 2,779 songs, Rock Band DLC is coming to an end because "Fortnite Festival is the place to be."