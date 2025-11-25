Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2's new Reclamation update is not only free but adds new weapons, stratagems, and even a boss

If you're looking for an excuse to boot up Warhammer 40K : Space Marine 2, then the new Reclamation update is for you. Not only is it out now, and absolutely free, but it includes a number of boons such as six new hero weapons, eight new pieces of armor, and a new PvE mission.

The free update includes the usual gameplay improvements, but also offers plenty of new stuff to dig into. The addition of the PvE Reclamation Operation is the star of the show, and lets you board the derelict Wrath of Espandor and fight Tyranid Prime.