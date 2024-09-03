After nearly 200 videos over more than 5 years, The Witcher 3's biggest hidden details hound is hanging up his swords – to turn to Baldur's Gate 3

One dedicated Witcher 3 content creator is preparing to bid farewell to his expansive series going over all the hidden details in CD Projekt Red's RPG, largely because he's "truly running out" of things to talk about. But, at least it'll give him time to finally play Baldur's Gate 3.

YouTube content creator xLetalis has been making videos about The Witcher 3 for years, with a substantial playlist full of videos (192 of them, to be exact) going over the RPG's many hidden details. They've been a staple of the channel since 2019, but in the latest installment, xLetalis confirms that it's "likely the last episode of the series." Honestly, the fact that he's found so much to talk about when it comes to a single-player game that was released almost 10 years ago is impressive enough – on both his and CD Projekt Red's part. It's fair to say that he's had a good run.

"There are still a few details that I'm holding onto for the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3. I've been making videos on every anniversary and I definitely can't skip the 10th," he adds, noting that there's also more to explore when it comes to cut content and mods, "so it's not like this is my last Witcher 3 video." Even so, for his classic 'details you missed' format, xLetalis admits "I am somewhat sadly truly running out of details," something which he jokes he's been told by commenters since 2019.

The Last 'Details You Missed' in the Witcher 3. - YouTube Watch On

Before wrapping up the video, xLetalis also notes that he's "been thinking about finally playing Baldur's Gate 3 ," which he played around 200 hours of in early access, but never tried the full version. He notes he's "almost afraid" to do so, partially because it's so massive, but also because he's concerned he "won't like it as much as I'd like to." While it's certainly no promise that we're about to get years upon years of details we missed in Larian's award-winning RPG, there must be mountains of them to talk about if xLetalis does end up enjoying it as much as The Witcher 3, so watch this space.

