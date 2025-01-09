Silent Hill: Shattered Memories is "a weird-ass postmodern riff" on the PS1 original says Sam Barlow, talking the development 15 years later

Climax Studios' second stab at the series, Silent: Hill Shattered Memories, revisited the idea of doing a reimagining of the first game. It is, as Sam Barlow puts it, "a weird-ass postmodern riff" on the original PlayStation classic. As in 1999, you step into the role of hapless father Harry Mason, who stumbles from the wreck of a car crash to find himself in the eponymous locale. Unseasonal snow is falling, the whole place seems deserted, and – worst of all – his daughter Cheryl has gone missing. It's a familiar setup, but the story that then unfolds is anything but.

Shattered Memories stands out among the Western games as the title that most clearly breaks with tradition. Though it features characters from Silent Hill, there's nary a cult to be found. Instead, the story the game tells is a much more intimate affair. Its demons are personal, its themes universal aspects of the human condition: childhood, family, loss, and coming to terms with the world as it is, not as we would like it to be.

It's a narrative designed to get inside your head, and a key component of this is the unique profiling mechanic. Between chapters, the story cuts to the office of Dr Kaufmann – here presented as a professional psychiatrist – and the player is subjected to a series of tasks and personal questions. How you deal with these affects the story, from the way certain characters interact with you to the appearance of the monsters, and even which ending you get.

"This idea of a therapist framing things and an unreliable narrator was a fun thing for us to play with," says Barlow. "Because for people who played Silent Hill, if they're walking through this experience where character names and locations initially seem similar, but then realise they're very different, they'd have this interesting sort of déjà vu where they're questioning what's really true."

Hell freezes over

(Image credit: Konami)

Ol' stomping ground (Image credit: Konami) Meanwhile on PS3 and Xbox 360, there was a different Silent Hill. "At the time survival horror was changing. 'How action-oriented do we get?'": 16 years on, Tomm Hulett reflects on Silent Hill: Homecoming

Even the series' characteristic fog and gore is minimised; Shattered Memories' take on its Otherworld is a frozen wasteland distorted by ice. "We very clearly wanted to stake the claim that Silent Hill could have this range," says Barlow. "So we needed our own hell world that was unique… [In the game] we have these characters that have these psychological problems – buried memories, repressions, traumas. The idea of a nightmare world that was cold and frozen and desolate fit the theme of these characters who are trying to isolate themselves from their emotions."

Combat is ditched entirely as well, monsters only appearing alongside the ice, forcing Harry simply to leg it. "The big bugbear of survival horror games was always combat," says Barlow. "After Resident Evil every horror game had this kind of medikit-collecting survival template, which fits with Romero zombies. But then you look at Silent Hill and say, 'This is a psychological thing. These monsters are in your mind, yet my character is still hoarding medikits and weapons and whacking things as if they're in a zombie movie, right?'… We talked a lot about it and realised that if you look at a lot of other horror media, or think about your own nightmares, the dominant action component of horror is running away. So we tried to create something that evoked the primal fear of being chased."

(Image credit: Konami)

Despite its many innovations, Shattered Memories didn't see impressive financial returns. Although it eventually broke even, this was mainly thanks to its PlayStation 2 port (it was first released on Nintendo Wii), which out of necessity had an awkward replacement for the original version's motion control mechanics. But for Barlow, Climax's work was vindicated by the impact its story managed to have on those who played it.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think ultimately, for me, the success was the fan letters," says Barlow. "I had people telling me that Shattered Memories made them cry, or it made them pick up their phone and call their dad. There was one person that wrote to us saying that they hadn't spoken to their father in ten years, and that Shattered Memories was the game that made them reach out and try to heal that relationship."

Silent Hill would go on ice after the release of Shattered Memories. It would take three years for the thaw, which would see the water come rushing down in the fourth and final game from this era of the series; Silent Hill: Downpour.

This feature originally appeared in PLAY Magazine – which printed its final issue in 2024. What about Climax Studio's first game in the series? 17 years on, Sam Barlow reflects on Silent Hill: Origins: "To pull it out of the bag with a seven-out-of-ten game was incredibly rewarding"