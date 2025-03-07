I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago

Features
By
published

Opinion: Eora is my new RPG home until I return to Tamriel for Elder Scrolls 6

Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

There was a time when I had pretty much decided I wasn't going to play Avowed. At launch, it was racking up 7/10 reviews, I hadn't played Pillars of Eternity, and while I respected Obsidian's pedigree, I'm just not all that well-versed in the studio's catalog beyond Fallout New Vegas. On top of all that, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 had just launched to great reviews and I was still ransacking my way through Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. It took Avowed's mere existence on Game Pass to undo all of that -- and 30 hours later, I can't get enough

I booted up Avowed one night while my wife was at work. I had nothing to do, and went in expecting to run around for an hour or two, get bored, and never think about it again outside of working hours. And, yeah, initially I remember thinking, this is a video game. I liked the pretty colors but thought the animations were stiff and the combat was clunky. The premise, about an envoy sent to discover a mysterious plague called "The Dreamscourge," initially sounded like something ChatGPT would spit out if you asked it to make an RPG story, and I was almost immediately attacked and killed by some weird little lizard people.

But once I was free from the shackles of the introduction's linearity I found a highly intriguing universe in Eora that beckoned me to explore and learn more about it, much the same way that Skyrim introduced me to the rich world of The Elder Scrolls 14 years ago. Of course, The Living Lands are nowhere near the size of explorable Tamriel in Skyrim, but they are dense, diverse, and full of secrets worth uncovering.

I'm reluctant to bring up Skyrim here at all for many reasons, chiefly because Obsidian itself has made a point to distance itself from Bethesda's opus, which I fully understand. That said, it really just happens to be the game I'm most reminded of when playing Avowed. Not because the two games are all that similar, which they aren't, but because I've become fully absorbed and enchanted by Avowed's world in a way I haven't been in an RPG since Skyrim.

Living for the Living Lands

A gorgeous valley in Avowed

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed is my first venture to The Living Lands, despite the setting debuting through Pillars of Eternity a decade ago. I've collected and carefully read through the dozens of journal entries I've found scattered around, something I never do. I've taken on and completed every sidequest I've come across – again, a rarity for me, and a testament to Obsidian's writing chops. I take time to peek around every corner, break into every building, and climb onto every rooftop, and I'm almost always rewarded with not just new lore and scenery, but gear, money, recovery items, and resources. The moment Avowed really clicked for me was when I swam underneath and behind a waterfall to find a treasure chest. They just don't make 'em like that anymore.

I won't spoil anything specific, but the game takes place a few years after the events of Pillars of Eternity, which sets up a world where souls that usually would've been reincarnated are now floating around aimlessly after the "Wheel" that controls the cycle of life and death was broken. It reminds me a little of Clive Barker's profoundly weird and existential novel, Imajica, but I digress. The player character is one of a few surviving Godlike, sent to the continent of the Living Lands as an envoy of the Aedyran Emperor, which naturally makes a lot of townfolk wary of your presence depending on where you are.

Avowed's map is divided into four distinct but interconnected zones, each with their own subregions to explore, which protects my ADHD-addled mind from being overwhelmed. The main quest does a great job of telling each location's story, and the sidequests merely flesh out those narratives if you're keen to know more.

Avowed screenshot of a painter looking out over a vista next to an easel with a canvas depicting that same vista

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

I'm only halfway through the main story, mostly because I can't stop doing sidequests, but so far the fuel powering me to play Avowed and only Avowed these last couple of weeks is my desire to learn more about Eora and The Living Lands, and I plan to play Pillars of Eternity and its sequel in furtherance of that pursuit.

It also helps a lot that exploration is so rewarding from a mechanical standpoint. Buildings are treated like vertical, spatial puzzles you have to navigate to get from A to B, and it's super satisfying when you finally spot the feeble wall you have to blow up or the hidden platform you need to ascend to get to your destination. It's the same whether you're pursuing the main quest or just messing around in the open world: it all feels lean and purposeful. Skyrim's biggest achievement to me has always been the way it manages to consistently make trekking through such a massive map engaging, and inversely, Avowed excels at making small spaces feel big.

I love Avowed's approach to exploration. I love that its sidequests feel just as curated and meaningful as the main story, and I grew to love its combat. I even love its old-school, janky charm; the way companions randomly take the time to comment on the beautiful view in front of them even though we're being attacked, the way NPCs robotically wave their hands around while talking to you, and their lack of concern when I steal all of their food, money, and belongings in plain sight. But what I love the most is that it's opened up a whole new universe spanning several games that I probably never would've known about if I hadn't made the leap to download Avowed on a whim that fateful night.

See more Xbox Series X Features
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A massive fireball explosion engulfs Chieftain Grithin in Avowed
In 14 years I couldn't get through Skyrim, but smashed through Avowed in a weekend thanks to its bite-sized exploration and high-impact combat
Kai and Gianna battle xaurips in Avowed
Avowed review: "No Skyrim, but an unforgettable return to form for Obsidian Entertainment"
Avowed screenshot of Kai and Marius
Avowed's companions have really made the RPG for me, and it's all thanks to how responsive they are outside of combat
Avowed screenshot of the godlike envoy with branch-like antlers, pink hair, and mushroom decals framing her eyes. A bow is on her back.
Some of Avowed's most memorable smaller instances are reminding me of the magic of Red Dead Redemption 2's random encounters
Avowed player spitting streams of fire at their hands at a zombie-like Dreamthrall enemy in a desert environment
Avowed's aversion to realism might not be the most immersive, but it's a breath of fresh air after the hardcore role-play of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Avowed screenshot
Avowed's dialogue can feel more like a tabletop RPG than Baldur's Gate 3's, but in a totally different way
Latest in RPGs
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
Mass Effect 3
BioWare lead proves he's onto us while celebrating Mass Effect 3's birthday, clarifying that's all he's doing so that "nobody can say I purposefully teased them"
Avowed
Avowed has a Skyrim Easter egg that pokes fun at the RPG's most memed about companion NPC
Starfield
Bethesda breaks silence as Starfield fans hope for an update: "We have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year"
A painting shows a woman sleeping as a demon with three eyes bites her chest.
Final Fantasy 7 concept artist Yoshitaka Amano's new gallery exhibit summarizes everything I love about the Square Enix games, even though he might have stood me up
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot of Henry wearing a fancy coat, hat, and spectacles
I'm terrible at the combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, so I'm beating the RPG as a medieval rizz master instead
Latest in Features
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice
I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount dice failed its saving throw
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
Exploring and fighting in Blades of Fire
Blades of Fire plays like a lost Xbox 360-era mashup between God of War and Soulslikes, and it's coming from the studio behind Metroid Dread
More about rpg
Mass Effect 3

BioWare lead proves he's onto us while celebrating Mass Effect 3's birthday, clarifying that's all he's doing so that "nobody can say I purposefully teased them"
Avowed

Avowed has a Skyrim Easter egg that pokes fun at the RPG's most memed about companion NPC
Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT collection in a pink setup, showing new white colorway

Razer just dropped a brand new colorway on its cutest gaming headset yet
See more latest
Most Popular
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice
I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount dice failed its saving throw
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Exploring and fighting in Blades of Fire
Blades of Fire plays like a lost Xbox 360-era mashup between God of War and Soulslikes, and it's coming from the studio behind Metroid Dread
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
The Stone of Madness screenshot of Alfredo and Eduardo facing a large moveable crate, with an enemy standing guard outside the room.
Escaping an asylum hidden in an 18th century Spanish monastery is a curious concept for a stealth game, but I couldn't put this one down
Atomfall screenshot
Playing Atomfall for 90 minutes booted me out of my comfort zone more than any other survival action game, and that's a very good thing
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still of protagonist Machu
I beg of you, learn nothing more about the incredible new Gundam anime beyond the fact that you should learn nothing more about it
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks to finally bring my anime-inspired dreams of truly active combat to life