Despite its first-person combat, Avowed doesn't want you to get stabbed in the back: "You have to make sure you're giving players full awareness of the area around them"
Don't expect a bar brawl
Combat in Avowed may not be too difficult, thanks to the enemy AI being prevented from swarming you.
You know that scene in The Matrix Reloaded where all the Agent Smith clones rush in and pile onto Neo? Well, don't expect the same thing to happen in Avowed. In an interview with Obsidian game director Carrie Patel, she tells Edge magazine about the way combat has been designed to make best use of the first-person camera without overwhelming you.
"You have to make sure you're giving players full awareness of the area around them," she says. There are some clever solutions to help you know exactly what's going on at all times despite the first-person perspective. Your companions will aid you in battle by shouting out warnings, and you'll see directional indicators to show where enemies are coming from – think of the ones in Call of Duty when someone starts shooting you or a grenade lands nearby.
"It helps the player feel the pressure without feeling like they're being hit from all directions by things they can't see," Patel explains. Additionally, the enemy AI is programmed not to swarm you and attack from all sides at once. This shouldn't mean you'll never get flanked or snuck up on, as the systems mentioned above will ensure you always know what's going on around you. Just don't expect a room full of enemies to surround you and charge in while you swing your sword wildly.
If you've ever wondered why it seems like enemies come at you one at a time and each line up for their honourable duel instead of just rushing you, now you know.
We were originally going to get our hands on Avowed in November, but a delay pushed it back to February 18, 2025 due to the large number of new games in 2024 that may demand your attention instead.
In the meantime, here are the 25 best RPGs you can (and should) play right now.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the Univesity of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered tech analysis says it's almost more remake than remaster, rivaling the fantastic Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls remakes
Paradox says Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is more of "a spiritual successor" than a sequel, and it "maybe shouldn't be compared to" the original RPG