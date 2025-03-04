Assassin's Creed Shadows' Knowledge system sounds like it's tapping into what I loved most about Ghost of Tsushima

Ubisoft recently dropped a deep dive on progression in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and I haven't been able to stop thinking about the Knowledge system ever since. As detailed in the post, dual protagonists Yasuke and Naoe can gain Knowledge by taking part in certain "non-violent activities". As you earn more experience in this area, you'll level up your Knowledge rank and unlock more abilities in the Mastery skill trees, which let you invest in certain weapons or archetypes for each character. Not only does this offer added incentive to do small side activities in the world, but it also immediately brings to mind what I enjoyed the most about Ghost of Tsushima's approach to progression – a fact I couldn't be happier about.

As Jin Sakai in Sucker Punch's action-adventure, you could invest your time in the mind and spirit just as much as the body. While it had satisfying combat and plenty of skills to develop in that department, I loved how meditative the experience could be outside of battle. Better yet, absolutely everything you could do when you weren't fighting in the world had a purpose that was also baked into Jin's growth as a Ghost. Shadows' take on progression overall sounds like a welcome evolution on the Assassin's Creed's series skill-based systems in certain respects. But the way Knowledge is designed to "connect the development of our dual character's minds with their physical skills" makes me hopeful the side activities will feel just as meaningful as Tsushima's.

Learn by doing

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed skill systems have changed a lot over the years. Back in the Assassin's Creed 2 era, you'd steadily learn abilities through the story as Ezio. But as the series evolved and eventually leaned into an RPG direction, we eventually got the big, overblown web-like skill tree system in Assassin's Creed Valhalla (that felt a bit overwhelming). The later entries geared its abilities towards the context of the setting, while still maintaining some of the hallmark Assassin's Creed moves with the hidden blade.

Assassin's Creed Shadows looks like it's dialed back the design of the skill trees since Valhalla to thankfully make it more digestible. Having said that, there are still tons of options to choose from so you can develop your preferred playstyle for each respective protagonist. The Mastery system appears to be broken down into dedicated sections for each weapon and approach you can develop as either Naoe or Yasuke. Naoe, for example, has a skill tree for Assassin-based skills such as the classic Double Assassinate move that lets you take out two enemies unawares at once, while Yasuke can invest in Samurai training. Not unlike the Fyre twins in Assassin's Creed Syndicate, both Yasuke and Naoe have their own unique strengths and weapons to play around with and develop.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Both characters also have unique activities they can take part in to earn Knowledge points from. Naoe can do "Kuji-kiri Meditation", while Yasuke can learn "new Kata," which is a type of Martial Arts. Outside of that, the post also mentions we'll be able to find Lost Pages in temples – which brings to mind the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Book of Knowledge locations scattered around Mercia – and pray in shrines. By feeding these activities in a Knowledge system that helps to develop skills and abilities, it instills the idea that you learn from your adventures and your engagement with the wider world outside of combat has a purpose – not entirely unlike Ghost of Tsushima.

As Jin, there are a selection of activities you can take part in that tangibly connect with your progression, thereby encouraging you to explore and take part in them. Bamboo Strikes – where you'd slice bamboo by correctly inputting buttons – increases your Resolve, which is used to perform special attacks and powerful moves. Completing haikus (one of my favorite side activities) gives you a new headband for Jin to wear, while taking a dip in a hot spring increases your maximum health. Inari Shrine locations are also hidden around the world and can also be uncovered by following little fox friends, and honoring them will help you upgrade your charms or increase your charm slots.

All of these activities in Ghost of Tsushima's progression system added depth, as though you weren't just improving your combat prowess, but you were also developing Jin as a character thanks to the time you'd spent exploring, unwinding, and reflecting. Of course, only time will tell if Assassin's Creed Shadows' approach makes the side activities feel as meaningful, but it does sound like the Knowledge system is giving them a purpose that immediately lends weight.

I never need encouragement to take part in smaller side activities, but I have every hope Assassin's Creed Shadows' approach to progression will give us added incentive to explore its open-world setting and invest in the characters in and out of combat. Plus, since they share knowledge between them – meaning both Yaskue and Naoe will benefit from the time you spend doing these activities regardless of how you're playing – I'm looking forward to seeing how I can help to shape the pair through their "mental readiness". If it's anything like Ghost of Tsushima in that respect, I'm all in.

Assassin's Creed Shadows promises to evolve our bases with an RPG twist – and as a longtime fan, it's everything I've been waiting for.