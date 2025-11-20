With an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating on Steam, Risk of Rain 2 fans finally get the DLC they deserve after the first Gearbox-led effort put the roguelike "in a really bad place"

Gearbox purchased Risk of Rain back in 2022 , after the series cemented itself as one of the best roguelikes on the market. However, the first major update to the series following the purchase by the Borderlands developer left more than a little to be desired. Seekers of the Storm was a disaster for both Gearbox and the series, but the newly released DLC, Alloyed Collective, has redeemed the games image.

Seekers of the Storm had just a 34% positive rating on Steam on release, and Risk of Rain brand lead Preston Weiler admitted that "PC is in a really bad place" following the DLC's release. Bugs weren't the only problem with the launch as pricing errors were rampant, with PC players being overcharged for the expansion, and PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players were asked to buy the game again for the free next-gen update.