25 years after its initial release and 4 years after the remake, the original Resident Evil 3 is finally coming to PC

A port of the original third Resident Evil game from Capcom will soon be available on PC - a whopping 25 years after its initial release.

Four years have passed since the Resident Evil 3 remake dropped in 2020, with a port of the original remaining unavailable to PC players - until this week, that is. Digital game platform GOG just announced that the OG survival horror hit is coming to its storefront on September 25. The news arrives right on time for the iconic Capcom gem's 25th anniversary, with GOG joking "we go hard on the celebrations."

The time has come...Resident Evil 3 re-releases September 25th!Wishlist now on GOG: https://t.co/Wboj9uxxyO@RE_Games @CapcomUSA_ pic.twitter.com/pOIrH6brY6September 23, 2024

The port's upcoming release isn't all that surprising, though - just a few months ago, a port of the original Resident Evil game dropped on GOG with the sequel following soon after. The company stated all three of the series' OG titles would eventually be purchasable on the storefront, either separately or within a bundle . The third is the final to come, marking the re-release of another one of the best Resident Evil games .

Fans interested in completing the classic collection can wishlist Resident Evil 3 via GOG before it launches this Wednesday. Much like the first and second games, the third should cost $11.37 - or just $26.56 for the trio in its entirety if purchasing the bundle. It's a small price to pay for a timeless spooktacular experience, I'd say - especially with Halloween now being right around the corner.

