Fan of Steam's latest gacha craze Umamusume: Pretty Derby sacrifices brand new fridge to his sociopathic horse girl who's only winning third place: "She's a late bloomer"

Mihono Bourbon – the petite horsegirl in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, not the majestic stallion she's based on that died in 2016 – is a brooding, possibly sociopathic track star whose stamina might be more impressive if she weren't such a sore loser. So she needs attention, and one Pretty Derby fan had the reasonable idea to give it to her through his new Samsung smart fridge.

"Why wouldn't I play it on the fridge? Come on now," TikToker soultgs says in a genius video (spotted first by Automaton). "It's a lot bigger than on my phone and on my PC, like… if I could use a fridge, why can't I use the fridge?" Soul assures his hungry wife that she'll "eat soon."

But Mihono Bourbon is a demanding mistress. She requires more training, or, in Soul's case, corruption – he boosts Bourbon's decidedly useless Guts stat, which helps Pretty Derby's horse girls channel their inner horse woman and dig deep for extra stamina once they near the end of a race, but this is redundant if they have a big enough stamina pool to begin with.

"24% failure, but it's on the fridge, so I have a boosted luck," Soul decides. Later, during an important race on the fridge, Soul promises "she's a late bloomer" as Mihono Bourbon slowly creeps up from 17th to 12th to, finally, third place.

It's OK, not every game is meant to be played on your kitchen appliances. Soul maintains in another TikTok that his wife has been dabbling with playing the accursed otome game Love and Deepspace on their fridge instead. Doing this widens the game's array of demonic, stalker, and step-brother boyfriends' faces up to nearly life-size. Yes, this feels right.

