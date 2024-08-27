Pizza Tower hits Switch today, and after 19 months of begging, fans of the Wario Land throwback couldn't be happier: "My Switch has a purpose now"
The best-rated 2D platformer on Steam has finally jumped to Switch
Pizza Tower hit Steam last year and immediately stole the hearts of 2D platformer fans, who've been begging for a Switch version ever since. Now, after 19 months of begging, that Switch port is here courtesy of a Nintendo Direct Indie World shadowdrop.
You can pick up Pizza Tower on the Switch eShop right now at a price of $19.99 USD - same as the PC version. This is a spiritual successor to Nintendo's own Wario Land series - a platformer full of temporary power-ups that give you new abilities, where each level has a puzzle-focused first half followed by an action-packed escape sequence.
Pizza Tower quickly became a cult hit, racking up over 50,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. User review aggregation site Steam250 ranks it as the 29th best-rated game on all of Steam, and it's the number one game under the 2D platformer tag, outranking the likes of Celeste, Katana Zero, and Super Meat Boy.
Given the game's lineage, Pizza Tower's appearance on Switch feels somehow appropriate, and fans have been begging for a port to the platform since launch. Judging by the comments on social media, fans are excited that the day is finally here. Perhaps it's summed up best by Twitter user This is a replica of andy's room from Toy Story, who says "LETS FUCKING GOOOOOO MY SWITCH HAS A PURPOSE NOW, I HAVENT USED IT IN 4 YEARS"
