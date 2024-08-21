New Metroidvania Maui the Shapeshifter puts a Polynesian spin on the Hollow Knight formula

There's a new Metroidvania on the block to fill that Hollow Knight: Silksong void in our lives, and, oh dear, I'm already clicking over to Spotify.

Revealed at Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII with a trailer, Maui the Shapeshifter gives the Polynesian demigod his own outing in a lush hand-drawn Metroidvania that offers plenty of Hollow Knight vibes.

Wishlist Maui the Shapeshifter on Steam now

The trailer kicks off with a nefarious creature from another world called Cemyk invading a tranquil Polynesian island. Not one to sit around, Maui uses their shapeshifting powers to combat the threat, trusty fish hook in tow. The opener sets up both the story and teases what gameplay possibilities lie in wait. As you may be aware if you've studied Polynesian mythology or watched Disney's Moana, Maui's whole thing is that he can shapeshift and it's the same deal here.

The rest of the short trailer is all about the moment-to-moment gameplay. Using the spirit of Aumakua allows Maui to transform into animals to reach new heights, slide down hills, or glide across distances. You can also use Maui's fish hook to manipulate the environment, solve puzzles, and create new paths across the island – upgrading the weapon to enhance strength, range, and other stats will help you do more of that good stuff, too.

The hand-drawn art of the Metroidvania is the first vibe of Hollow Knight you get, though there's more of that to come in the gameplay as you hop and slash with your hook - whether it's as effective as a nail remains to be seen. Like Hollow Knight and other classic Metroidvanias, new map areas gradually open up as you unlock new abilities and strengthen your hook. Once you're done, you'll have adventured through many biomes covering jungles, volcanoes, mountains, and, of course, the Menehune village.

If this sounds like your thing, Maui the Shapeshifter is available to wishlist on Steam now. You're welcome!

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.