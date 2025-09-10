Hollow Knight: Silksong will kick your teeth in, but one adorable singing bug makes up for it: "Sherma swimming and singing in the hot springs gives me the energy to get through the day"

While everyone is still diving into the depths of Hollow Knight: Silksong , there is one opinion that has united nearly every person playing it: we all love Sherma.

Now that Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally out after 6 years, discussion around the game has changed from "SKONG WHEN" to conversations about its new mechanics, and, most notably, its difficulty compared to the original Hollow Knight (with Team Cherry already planning to nerf some of the game's earlier bosses ). And while discussions about difficulty in games will always devolve into the same tired debate and cries of "git gud," there is a more wholesome side to Silksong-based chatter.

Sherma is an NPC you can find in Pharloom and beyond, and while the game's official description for him is "An optimistic pilgrim on a spiritual journey," most of the fanbase is referring to him as simply a cute wee guy. You run into Sherma multiple times through the game, and while Hornet will help him out on his own journey from time to time, most of the time you find him wandering about singing a lil' tune. Fans include Palworld dev Bucky, who said, "Sherma swimming and singing in the hot springs gives me the energy to get through the day."

Sherma swimming and singing in the hot springs gives me the energy to get through the day pic.twitter.com/T3BhhVNEF2September 8, 2025

Our small singing bug friend has naturally inspired tons of fanart , and edits of The Simpsons' Do It For Her scene with Sherma pics and a Brooklyn 99 edit saying "I've only had Sherma for a day and a half. But if anything happened to her I would kill everyone in this room and then myself" with a memory of Hollow Knight's Myla – and their subsequent issues – lingering in the minds of this particular fan.

Hollow Knight: Silksong borrows The Last of Us and Death Stranding's cruelest trick by making safe zones unsafe, and it's breaking fans more than any boss could: "This is the most anger I have ever felt for any game ever."