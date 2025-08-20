Hideo Kojima is very serious about the Death Stranding harmonica, but with only 1,000 units available worldwide I feel like I need to save my efforts for a Higgs guitar replica

Hideo Kojima loves elaborate merch almost as much as he loves esoteric lore and homoerotic subtext, and the official Death Stranding harmonica is a perfect illustration of that fact. Limited to 1,000 units worldwide and available exclusively at the Strands of Harmony concert series, this thing is so supply-constrained that I'm already giving up on my dreams of securing one.

The official website describes this as "a true collector's item for all DEATH STRANDING fans," which I suppose might be true if you count exactly 1,000 Death Stranding fans in the world. Produced by Japanese instrument brand Suzuki Music, the harmonica is "inspired" by the instrument's appearance in both games, and features a unique design with skeletal hands and the Strands of Harmony name across the top.

"Proudly made in Japan, the SUZUKI 10-Hole Harmonica SOH MODEL is based on the popular and durable MANJI M-20, known for its rich volume and expressive tone," the official description goes, in suggestive detail. "The body, made from wood fiber-reinforced resin, delivers a warm, full sound, while the uniquely shaped cover provides excellent resonance and a comfortable grip."

The price, rather ominously, "will be announced at a later date," but the normal Manji M-20 typically retails for $55. I'd expect a mark-up with this being a limited collector's item, but there's some reason to hope it'll remain below a triple-digit price tag.

Still, there are only going to be 1,000 of these things in the world, with 50 sold at the merch table alongside each of the 20 stops on the Strands of Harmony tour. Never mind the fact that the nearest stop on the tour is several hundred miles away from my rural home, actually securing one of these things sounds like an absolute nightmare.

Personally, I think I might just hold out for the Higgs guitar replica I've wanted so desperately ever since that bonkers trailer reveal. Having just seen the story of Death Stranding 2 through to its conclusion, I love that guitar now more than ever, and while I very much appreciate the working-man spirit of Sam's harmonica, I'm now ready to hold out for the bigger instrument. Please don't crush me with the reminder that such a thing does not exist, nor the fact that it'll likely be several orders of magnitude more expensive than this limited-edition harmonica.

