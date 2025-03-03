Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P quietly removed from Square Enix's board after years of wanting out: "It's much more fun to just make games"

If you love him, let him go

Final Fantasy 14
Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida, also known fondly as Yoshi-P, seems to have been removed from Square Enix's board of directors, on which he's served since 2018, and demoted to executive officer.

But don't cry for him – Yoshida has been wanting out of the board almost as soon as he'd been let in. Recently spotted by Automaton, and initially noticed by Dot Esports, Yoshida told the Dutch newspaper NRC in 2023 that he'd "recently tried to quit that work, but the company didn’t agree with it."

"I don’t want to be on the board," Yoshida continued plainly, "it’s much more fun to just make games."

Now, following structural changes Square Enix plans to implement in April, Yoshida finally gets to run wild… or, with as much uninhibition as one can muster while still wearing a pressed suit.

In a February 27 press release, Square Enix explains that its proposed changes – which could see its board of directors culled from eight members to four – arrive "in the midst of dramatic changes to both the entertainment business and the Company’s business environment." But its new executive management committee would operate under representative director Takashi Kiryu anyway, and it includes Yoshida in the executive officer position he held prior to his board appointment.

GamesRadar+ has reached out to Square Enix for comment. At this point, though, it seems like Square Enix is more just juggling its suite of officials rather than seriously upsetting its status quo. In any case, it all seems a lot more boring than designing another marshmallowy Moogle – Yoshi-P is right about that.

Final Fantasy creator says the original JRPG's programmer was "like a god" to him: "I still strongly feel that the core program itself is the 'life' of a game."

Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

