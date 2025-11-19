"The Bungie team is fantastic": Academy Award-winning artist behind Marathon cinematic says the shooter's stolen art "was genuinely a mistake," and "blown out of proportion"

Upcoming Bungie shooter Marathon hasn't been without its fair share of controversies, facing indefinite delays and an increasingly wary community – not to mention the whole stolen art debacle that took off in May when an artist noted their work was lifted without pay.

The situation unfolded when Scottish artist Fern Hook revealed that Bungie's new game was "covered with assets lifted from poster designs" of hers from years back – a claim that prompted a "personal apology" to Hook from the studio. Although the entire discussion properly unfolded months back when she spotted her work in alpha footage, it's resurfacing now as Academy Award winner Alberto Mielgo calls it all a "mistake."

Speaking in a new post on Instagram, the artist first assures fans that Bungie's cinematic short for Marathon that dropped in April – one he himself directed – "is not AI" and instead took "155 incredible people and hell of [a lot of] hours, days, months" to create. He then responds to readers curious about Hook's stolen designs, quickly commenting that they're "wrong and misinformed" about there having been any wrongfully copied assets.