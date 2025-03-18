Pac-Man and Tetris are "the two most important games of all time," says Bethesda lead Todd Howard, with Doom and Super Mario Bros. standing as the most "influential"

News
By published

"For what they do for gaming"

Doom
(Image credit: id Software)

Bethesda Game Studios lead Todd Howard has named what he sees as the "most important" and "influential" games of all time, and his picks range from Tetris to Doom.

Speaking to the BAFTA Games Awards in a recent Q&A, Howard answers first with what he thinks are the two most important games to ever exist – Tetris and Pac-Man, according to the Bethesda head. "First I think," begins Howard, "the two most important games of all time are Tetris and Pac-Man for what they do for gaming overall and [for] bringing so many people to it." As for the most influential games, his choices are a bit different.

"For influential, I'm gonna go with Super Mario Bros. and Doom," admits the lead, going on to explain why. "Two games where, if you trace things games are doing today, you can trace so much of that back to those games, both Super Mario Bros. and Doom." He makes a solid point with all four of his picks – after all, Tetris alone has sold over 520 million games total worldwide, on over 50 platforms and in more than 200 countries.

As for gems like Super Mario Bros. and Doom, it goes without saying that their legacy lives on over three decades later. Doom: The Dark Ages is currently in the works, and the Super Mario series has seen no shortage of spin-offs or recent releases, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate still receiving new content regularly and standalone games like Mario & Luigi: Brothership launching just at the tail end of last year.

Wondering what our picks would be? Here are some of the best video games of all time.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Fallout
Disco Elysium lead says original Fallout is an RPG "that's almost Biblical in its annihilation," making "other post-apocalyptic worldbuilding seem like an amusement park"
Best FPS games: A screenshot of the Doom Slayer shooting a Cyberdemon in the game Doom Eternal.
The 25 best FPS games to play in 2025
Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages devs looked to everything from Star Wars to Batman Year One to shape the iconic shooter's next game
Best Xbox Game Pass games - Hellblade 2 photo mode screenshot of protagonist Senua, with war paint and runes painted on her face.
The 25 best games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC
Best Mario games
The 15 best Mario games of all time
Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages developers go back to the OG 1993 FPS for inspiration: "Every time you look at it, you learn something new"
Latest in FPS Games
Doom
Pac-Man and Tetris are "the two most important games of all time," says Bethesda lead Todd Howard, with Doom and Super Mario Bros. standing as the most "influential"
Junker Queen - Overwatch 2
Microsoft walks back the gaming AI it showed off in Overwatch 2 last week, says it will only be added if devs don't think it's "unfair"
Deep Rock Galactic
Deep Rock Galactic roguelike dev says innovation for innovation's sake is too expensive to survive: "We're a studio of 50 people with bills to pay"
Screenshot from PowerWash Simulator 2, showing two jet washers spraying one dirty wooden house.
After 3 years and 44,327 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews, viral hit PowerWash Simulator is finally getting a sequel complete with split-screen co-op
Screenshot from Spectre Divide, showing a character in a purple jumpsuit and full face mask aiming their gun.
Despite more than $60 million in investments, Shroud-backed FPS Spectre Divide and its dev are shutting down after the first season failed "to cover day-to-day costs"
Counter-Strike 2 release trailer screenshot showing an old-style white desktop PC running the Counter-Strike menu atop a wooden desk
After concerns from Valve, creators of CS:GO mod that aimed to "recreate the 1.6 vibe" are now "auditing the current build" to comply with guidelines
Latest in News
Doom
Pac-Man and Tetris are "the two most important games of all time," says Bethesda lead Todd Howard, with Doom and Super Mario Bros. standing as the most "influential"
Hollow Knight
6 years and 1 prolonged delay later, Xbox is still calling "incredible" Hollow Knight: Silksong one of its "upcoming games"
Xenosaga Episode 2
A canon spin-off of beloved JRPG series Xenosaga was once feared to be lost media, but 21 years later, it's been preserved and is finally getting a fan translation
Monarch
New look at Monarch season 2 drops as production on the Godzilla show wraps
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Two Skells flying around a lush green area in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is tied with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 as the 3rd highest-rated game of the year on Metacritic so far
More about fps
Junker Queen - Overwatch 2

Microsoft walks back the gaming AI it showed off in Overwatch 2 last week, says it will only be added if devs don't think it's "unfair"
Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic roguelike dev says innovation for innovation's sake is too expensive to survive: "We're a studio of 50 people with bills to pay"
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy

The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
See more latest
Most Popular
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Monarch
New look at Monarch season 2 drops as production on the Godzilla show wraps
Xenosaga Episode 2
A canon spin-off of beloved JRPG series Xenosaga was once feared to be lost media, but 21 years later, it's been preserved and is finally getting a fan translation
Hollow Knight
6 years and 1 prolonged delay later, Xbox is still calling "incredible" Hollow Knight: Silksong one of its "upcoming games"
Brennan Lee Mulligan smiling and shaking his fists
"I'm not trying to escape s**t": Brennan Lee Mulligan on why D&D isn't escapism to him
Two Skells flying around a lush green area in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is tied with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 as the 3rd highest-rated game of the year on Metacritic so far
Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2
The first teaser for the Severance season 2 finale episode hints at one of the biggest mysteries of the show
Ark 2
After months of radio silence regarding Ark 2, Studio Wildcard finally makes mention of the upcoming survival game sequel once more
A brightened screenshot from the reveal trailer for the Monolith Productions Wonder Woman game.
Even as costs spiralled to $100m, founder of shuttered Wonder Woman studio says "I don't think I ever really considered the possibility that it would shut down one day"
The Simpsons
Disney Plus is adding a channel that plays The Simpsons 24/7 - and this is exactly what the world needs right now