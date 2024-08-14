A diss track would not be enough so this Final Fantasy 14 player made an entire website telling the MMO's community to stop using this healing spell

One not-so-mildly annoyed Final Fantasy 14 fan has taken to creating a website to express just how much they despise a certain healing spell - and their dedication is impressive.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail recently released, but with the new expansion pack comes many of the same class-related complaints - including those surrounding Cure (a White Mage spell known as "Cure 1" by the MMO's community). The healing spell has sparked various threads in the past, including one on Reddit calling for healers to "please learn to stop using Cure 1." None have gone as far as resulting in a full-blown website, though - until now, that is.

Reddit user BakaDango has done just that - they've made a site aptly dubbed "stopusingcure1" after writing that they "finally have had enough of dealing with Cure 1." The player describes how, "At this point, I can recognize the Cure 1 jingle from a mile away and every time I hear it, I feel great pain. Rather than try to explain this over and over or convey this in a macro, I decided to make this site to spread and use."

That's some Square Enix- level dedication right there if you ask me. BakaDango explains that they've created the page to serve as a less aggressive teaching tool for White Mage players: "When it comes from a single mentor it may feel to them like they are being personally called out, so I'm trying to turn it from a 'them' problem to a 'WHM is confusing' problem." They say they've "tried to keep it simple with some examples."

BakaDango has gone as far as including "a little section at the end for people to know this isn't supposed to be toxic, just helpful" - a commendable addition considering some of the party finder scuffles I've witnessed during roulettes. While I play as an Astrologian myself, I've dabbled with White Mage in the past and as a co-healer, I can genuinely appreciate this exhausted raider's efforts - "STOP USING Cure 1, USE Cure 2," y'all.

2 years and 800 hours later, solo Final Fantasy 14 grinder finally completes one of the MMO's most punishing challenges, immediately starts another run that's just as bad