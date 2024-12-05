Dragon Age: The Veilguard's big bad isn't bald due to hereditary hair loss, his age, or a stylistic choice: "Solas lost hair because of stress"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's main baddie and Inquisition's major party member Solas is bald. That's no big deal - it suits his regal look. Most fans just assumed it was because of the fact he's, like, thousands of years old, but the game's co-director has now confirmed that he lost his hair due to the immense stress of trying to bring down the Veil and seemingly ruin the world.

During a recent Reddit Q&A with The Veilguard's directors, most fans seized the chance to ask about the state of Thedas, the implications of the game's ending, and all the things that might have been included in the DLC we're not getting. Of course, the internet also did what it does best (dig up nonsense) and one fan was nosey enough to ask about Solas' hair loss.

"If Solas is bald because the ancient elves just go bald during their immortal lifespans, then why does Elgar'nan have hair?" one question reads, referring to the other ancient elven god that plays a central role in the game. "I think maybe it's more accurate to say that Solas lost hair because of stress," creative director John Epler explains.

"Elgar'nan, on the other hand, doesn't feel stress - he makes other people feel stress. And, honestly, Elgar'nan is incredibly vain. Something that doesn't show up until the end game is that he's also very vain. The reason he doesn't look blighted and corrupted throughout the game is he uses a portion of his magic to remain looking the way he does."

