Dragon Age: The Veilguard only carries over 3 decisions from Inquisition, but luckily your romance option is one of them

Dragon Age: The Veilguard carries the monumental task of incorporating some of the player decisions from previous entries roughly a decade old. To streamline and grapple with the ever-expanding Dragon Age lore, the team has boiled this down to three specific decisions.

According to IGN, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have an "Adventurer's Past" section of the character creator where players will "select a few story decisions via tarot cards." You'll be asked if you disbanded the Inquisition, if you stopped or saved solas, and most importantly, who your Inquisitor romanced. Unfortunately your romance options will still be gender and lineage-locked as they were in Inquisition.

These three decisions will give players' agency in crafting the RPG that most closely resembles some of the choices made back in Inquisition. This might feel like a small list of options, but Bioware would rather ignore some of your previous choices to avoid undoing them with needless references.

With Veilguard taking place in Northern Thedas, many of the decisions you made down south won't even come into play, so it gives the team room to craft a different narrative away from political and geographical locations of Inquisition. It's a way for Bioware to invite new players into the franchise without bogging them down with options they may know nothing about.

It's still largely unknown exactly how these choices will come to bear fruit in Veilguard, but we just hope to see our love interest Dorian and his wonderful mustache return.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases on October 31, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

