Dragon Age: The Veilguard introduces one cool feature that's guaranteed to save time for ardent BioWare people-pleaers

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is saving long-time BioWare people-pleasers plenty of time by letting you know when a companion has something new to say to you.

You've been there before. In between Mass Effect missions, desperately knocking on everyone's cabin doors, trying to pry your way into these alien's lives or seduce Mordin before half of them turn you away since it's barely been an hour since your last chat and they have actually world-saving jobs to do. Dragon Age is saving you the embarrassment of feeling like space Michael Scott, thankfully.

Instead of begging Veilguard's seven party members to like you in between every single mission, this time, companions will have glowing lanterns floating outside their rooms when they have something specific to share with you, which should be a massive time saver for BioWare fans intent on befriending them all.

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard's new gameplay walkthrough below, creative director John Epler and game director Corinne Busche explain what's changed in the fourquel's new hub world, Solas' old lighthouse base located in the fractured Crossroads.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard â€“ 22 Minutes of Gameplay With BioWare - YouTube Watch On

"You and your companions have occupied it, started to build it, started to shape it around your personality," Epler explains. "Each of these spaces kind of shapes itself around your companions as they live there, as they basically spend their arcs in those rooms."

We first catch a glimpse of the shiny lights at around the 1:15 mark, signalling that Grey Warden Davrin is both "ready for us" and needs some help tracking down a long-time nemesis as part of his arc. That's not unique to the Dalish Elf, though. "One of the interesting, fun things we've done is if you see the lights on in a room [that means] companions have something to say to you," Epler continues later in the walkthrough while walking passed other companion rooms - even though it does kinda feel like managing a hotel full of guests that light up a sign whenever they need room service, but I digress.

