Dragon Age lead writer gives RPG fans a glimmer of hope with the teaser that "anyone who didn't die onscreen could potentially show up again"

Good news, Dragon Age fans: your 'dead' faves could make a return in the future - as long as you didn't see them die right in front of your eyes.

We already know that Dragon Age: The Veilguard features some familiar faces , with Inquisition's Lace Harding and Dragon Age 2's Varric joining the fray along new companions like Emmrich the necromancer, but it sounds like more old friends could potentially make appearances in The Veilguard and beyond. In a recent interaction on Bluesky, Dragon Age lead writer Patrick 'Trick' Weekes was asked if there's any chance that Briala, who appeared in Inquisition, could make a comeback at some point, and they gave an exciting response that's potentially fantastic news for dedicated fans of characters who we thought were gone for good.

"Anyone who didn't die onscreen could potentially show up again someday," Weekes teases, which is very interesting indeed. While we won't get into spoilers here regarding who this may or may not implicate, it certainly sounds like any deaths that we didn't directly witness might not have been deaths at all. Weekes doesn't confirm that BioWare has actually done this, or is definitely planning to in the future, but even so, there's clearly no hard rule against it.

As some fans have pointed out, though, if BioWare does choose to revive a character who was previously thought to be dead, it wouldn't be the first time. For example, a certain Orlesian bard who died in Dragon Age: Origins later returned, so death has been a strange ol' thing in the RPG series for some time now.

Even so, this information has sent fans into overdrive, and there are already loads of social media posts from RPG enthusiasts hoping and begging for their faves to be granted a second chance. Will BioWare listen to their cries? Only time will tell, but at least we've been given a glimmer of hope.

