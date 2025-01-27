Donkey Kong designer reveals his biggest problem with his Rare redesign, and explains how his childhood breakfast cereal ban shaped Diddy Kong, too

To all the aspiring artists out there, the designer behind Donkey Kong shares some words of wisdom.

Kevin Bayliss, art director at Rare and an art designer on Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Battletoads, and more, shows us that "you don't have to be an amazing artist to get a career."

He shows off prototype drawings of Donkey Kong and points out why some of his design decisions were made. DK doesn't have a neck because Bayliss wasn't very good at drawing them, "so I just drew a head basically in his stomach."

That's not the only shortcoming on Donkey Kong, Bayliss explains : "Unfortunately, when I designed him, because he basically had BATTLETOAD eyes, it is hard to give Donkey Kong any expression other than 'annoyed' - this is something I take a little more into consideration when creating characters today!"

Donkey Kong has had a redesign in footage from Mario Kart 9 that brings him more inline with his filmic counterpart. Not everyone likes the new style, though: "DK ain't look right," writes one unsettled viewer.

OG Donkey Kong Country concept art. (1) and PROOF that you don't have to be an AMAZING artist! - I'm not. So keep going - you'll get better! #art #gamedev #Concept pic.twitter.com/XHHHQ6rb0dJanuary 26, 2025

Bayliss also shares an interesting fact, Diddy Kong was inspired by the Coco Pops monkey. "When I was a kid I loved this character, but I wasn't allowed to have the cereal because according to my parents it was just full of sugar. (What did they know?)," he tweets. "Who'd have guessed that many years later, that same little monkey on my TV screen inspired me to create DIDDY KONG?"

It's strange to think about a time before Diddy Kong. He's been around since 1994, just before I was born, and now I feel weird that the Coco Pops monkey is also older than me. My favorite cereal is the Lion bar one. So sugary, but so good.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bayliss says good art design in games "comes down to your ideas and if you can put your ideas across. Not how well you can draw a face, how well you can draw a fish, how well you can draw a banana. It all comes down to 'is the idea any good?' We'll get somebody good to model it, to draw it properly when the time comes. But the drawings are just concepts."

So, don't let any perceived lack of ability hold you back. Make that concept art and spread your wings.

In the meantime, if you're a fan of Rare and other companies like it, check out our list of all the best retro games you can play.