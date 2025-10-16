Dead Space creator hopes a $20-billion-in-debt EA will be keener on his Dead Space 4 pitch: "I think there’s an opportunity. I’m already making calls"

Glen Schofield, who created the concept for Dead Space and oversaw the original game's development, has been pretty outspoken about wanting to continue the series, to the point where he's actively been in contact with EA trying to make Dead Space 4 happen. In a new interview, Schofield says EA might be a bit more interested now that it's soon to be under new ownership and a whole lot deeper in debt.

"I went to [EA] recently and they're like no, we're not interested anymore," Schofield tells IGN. "I said, I can get back the leadership team. I need the models from EA Motive [who built the Dead Space remake in 2023] and I can save you 30 to 40 million dollars on the idea that I have. And, they're like, 'no.'"

Schofield says, "I have quite a few ideas that I'm ready to go with and one of them is Dead Space 4. The fact that EA just got bought, I think there's an opportunity. I’m already making calls."

What is the opportunity in a post-buyout EA? Well, that's the million-dollar question, and one analysts, fans, and the industry broadly are still trying to figure out the answer to. As a private company with no shareholder pressure, EA might decide to go ahead and fund all those passion projects it's been saying no to. But it's equally possible that the company, soon to be $20 billion in debt, will gut its studios and lay off a pile of developers in an effort to keep costs down.

Either way, Schofield is prepared. "I don't know where EA’s head is right now, I don't think they made money on [the Dead Space remake]," he says. "Dead Space needs to be adapted to different mediums – movies, TV series, it would be great. But I am more optimistic [since the sale of EA], because somebody new could buy [the Dead Space IP]."

The Dead Space remake ranks pretty highly in our list of the best horror games you can play today.