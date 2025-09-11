Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 congratulates Team Cherry on launching Hollow Knight: Silksong, which coincidentally might include a nod to the French JRPG and GOTY rival

Sure, the gaming industry is full of disagreements and gossip, but all families are. What's important is that developers eventually come together to draw God-fearing fanart of each other's original characters hanging out and stuff.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creator Sandfall Interactive tests this theory with some truly reverential Hollow Knight: Silksong art posted on September 10. Not long after, Silksong fans noticed Team Cherry's Metroidvania appears to reference Sandfall's French JRPG in its script.

Congratulations Team Cherry on the release of Silksong, a precious game made with love and care❤️@TeamCherryGames #silksong pic.twitter.com/vYvxy5sJXySeptember 10, 2025

"there is an expedition 33 reference in silksong???" says a Twitter post with 15,000 likes as of writing. A gameplay clip in its replies shows protagonist Hornet in the rain, plucking out music with her needle as narrative text says, "Through ages… Bound… Forgotten… Faded… For those who come after…"

This last phrase, "for those who come after," has become Expedition 33 fans' rallying cry; the Expeditioner Gustave repeats it often, and it's also the title of a popular song in the game's score. Team Cherry hasn't confirmed if the phrase's usage here is a true Easter egg or simply a cute coincidence, but Expedition 33 came out in April, and the supposed shout-out is brief, so… it's possible!

Sandfall Interactive's congratulatory Silksong fanart also seems to cheekily wish well "'for the weavers who come after!'" In any case, it's clear that the fellow "small teams" at Team Cherry and Sandfall are happy for each other. Sandfall writes alongside its art, "Congratulations Team Cherry on the release of Silksong, a precious game made with love and care." Game recognizes game, clearly.

