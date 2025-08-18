I'm not normally a fan of crossovers, but this horror board game is the perfect fit for IT
Call me a grump, but I'm not normally a fan of board games crossing over with movies for a themed expansion. While I don't want to yuk someone else's yum, it often strikes me as a little… well, forced. This IT add-on to one of my favorite horror games may force me to make an exception, though.
Betrayal at House on the Hill was already one of my favorite board games, and the most recent version only improved on that formula. (Actually, I called it "the best horror board game for most people" in my Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition review.) With that in mind, I did an inward groan upon seeing 'Betrayal at the Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise.' That was unfair of me, though, and now I'm eating crow because this IT spin-off is a lot more in-depth than I'd anticipated – and it really, really blends well with the original game's concept.
The more I think about it, the more I believe it's the perfect marriage. I'd say Betrayal is one of the best board games because it forces you to star in a trope-filled horror movie of your own where you explore a haunted mansion and slowly uncover one of 50 threats. This could include encountering an eldritch terror that stalks you through the halls or being turned on by your allies. Sound familiar? Betrayal at the Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise doesn't need to do much to fit into that mold as a result.
Featuring new rooms based on IT: Chapter Two locations, five new Haunts (AKA scenarios), and 10 Encounter cards that lace Pennywise throughout your game, it's surprisingly apt. I mean, having It as an ever-present threat stalking your group just fits the Betrayal template. Even the included mission background card works seamlessly, making you take on the role of friends who survived It's depredations almost 30 years ago.
Then there's the Henry Bowers character overlay. The product description isn't entirely clear on how this works beyond honoring the villain's role as a sadistic antagonist, but I assume scenarios which feature a 'traitor' will replace your character with his. There are a few scenarios in the base game which pull a similar twist, so this doesn't feel out of place at all.
I've yet to get my hands on Betrayal at the Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise, but now I'm excited to. Halloween game night, anyone?
