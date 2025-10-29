I've been recommending nerdy presents for over a decade, and I think these are the best gifts for gamers in 2025
Suggestions for fans of PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, retro, and more
✅ Thousands of products reviewed
✅ We test accessories every day
✅ Years spent reporting on games
The hardest part about tracking down the best gifts for gamers in 2025 can be knowing where to start. There are so many different options these days that it's overwhelming to say the least, and that's why I'm helping you cut through the noise with these hand-picked recommendations from experts.
The GamesRadar+ team and I live and breathe games every day of the week, so we're well-placed to suggest all kinds of collectibles, curiosities, and other cool gear that your loved ones will adore. We either own these gifts for gamers ourselves or have them on our personal wishlists. In other words, we'd be very happy receiving or buying these ourselves if we haven't already – they aren't tacky novelties.
Crucially, I've been hunting down the best gifts for all gamers - regardless of what your loved one plays. No matter whether they prefer PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PC, or tabletop, I've got a recommendation just for them – and at a variety of price ranges. Not sure what you're looking for? Don't miss our advice on how to choose gamer gifts.
Benjamin has been writing about games professionally for well over a decade, and he's covered everything from collectibles to hardware on GamesRadar+ since 2018. Before that, he spent years advising customers on the best gifts in a video game store.
Quick links
- Gaming mugs from just $9.99 at Amazon
- Save up to $12 on gaming Lego at Amazon
- Up to 52% off gaming cookbooks at Amazon
- Get up to $6 off Nintendo plushies at Amazon
Best gifts for gamers 2025: Under $20/£20
Looking for stocking fillers, or to keep costs down while still providing a thoughtful gift? These cheap options should do the trick.
If you aren't sure what to get someone but know they game on PS5, this is the best "playing it safe" option. It's made by a company known for high-quality merch, and is just one of many great PlayStation of mugs at Amazon from Paladone.
See all PlayStation mugs at Amazon
Super Mario is one of the most iconic franchises in gaming, and the mushroom power-up is one of the most iconic items in Super Mario. With that in mind, Paladone's light-up version is a superb gift for gamers of any age that won't cost a (Bob)bomb.
See all Paladone Nintendo merch at Amazon
KontrolFreek released a new line of its famous thumbstick toppers this year, and this creep-y green version is perfect for Minecraft fans young and old. They're compatible with Xbox controllers first and foremost but other options are available for PlayStation and Nintendo.
See all KontrolFreek thumbsticks at Amazon
Bones Coffee Company produces a massive range of ground bean coffee packs, with one that's going to stand out for gamers in particular. The Fallout Atomic Apple option comes complete in Vault Tec packaging for an extra rad edge.
See all Bones Coffee Company x Fallout at Amazon