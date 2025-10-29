I've been recommending nerdy presents for over a decade, and I think these are the best gifts for gamers in 2025

Features
By Contributions from published

Suggestions for fans of PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, retro, and more

Donkey Kong amiibo, the Anbernic RG35XX Plus, Gamesir G7 Pro, and Lego Fortnite minifigures divided by white lines
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:
Why you should trust GamesRadar+

✅ Thousands of products reviewed
✅ We test accessories every day
✅ Years spent reporting on games

The hardest part about tracking down the best gifts for gamers in 2025 can be knowing where to start. There are so many different options these days that it's overwhelming to say the least, and that's why I'm helping you cut through the noise with these hand-picked recommendations from experts.

The GamesRadar+ team and I live and breathe games every day of the week, so we're well-placed to suggest all kinds of collectibles, curiosities, and other cool gear that your loved ones will adore. We either own these gifts for gamers ourselves or have them on our personal wishlists. In other words, we'd be very happy receiving or buying these ourselves if we haven't already – they aren't tacky novelties.

Crucially, I've been hunting down the best gifts for all gamers - regardless of what your loved one plays. No matter whether they prefer PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PC, or tabletop, I've got a recommendation just for them – and at a variety of price ranges. Not sure what you're looking for? Don't miss our advice on how to choose gamer gifts.

Curated by
Benjamin Abbott, Tabletop & Merch Editor at GamesRadar+
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott

Benjamin has been writing about games professionally for well over a decade, and he's covered everything from collectibles to hardware on GamesRadar+ since 2018. Before that, he spent years advising customers on the best gifts in a video game store.

Quick links

Best gifts for gamers 2025: Under $20/£20

Looking for stocking fillers, or to keep costs down while still providing a thoughtful gift? These cheap options should do the trick.