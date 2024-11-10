Asset Jesus behind thousands of free game building blocks shocked to find his latest release make its way into a game within just two hours

There's no rest for the wicked, and apparently, there's no rest for game devs either, as 'Asset Jesus' Kenney Vleugels has found his latest set of assets already featured in someone's game a matter of hours after they were released.

It's safe to say that Vleugels is something of a legend in game dev circles, earning the moniker Asset Jesus over the years, having provided more than 200 asset packs, tools, and starter kits for other developers to make use of, all completely free of charge. Earlier this week on November 6, 2024, Vleugels released a new set of assets, a pack of map tiles, and was surprised to find that someone had already added them into their game within only hours of the pack going live.

"Two hours… two hours after releasing new game assets it's already in a game." Vleugels tweeted in response to @dannygaray60, who made good use of the pack, modifying it to fit their in-development Metroidvania Toziuha Night.

Two hours... two hours after releasing new game assets it's already in a game. 🤯 https://t.co/Tek1KBWgrHNovember 6, 2024

Fans of Vleugels were quick to reply, with several joking that it's only a matter of time before fellow devs begin speedrunning to see how fast they can incorporate and implement his assets. Others remarked that it was a testament to how highly regarded he is that his assets are so popular, while many simply chose to thank Vleugels for the work he does.

Indeed, Vleugels has become so popular in some game dev circles that his words hold real weight among his fans. Earlier this year, he received a ban from Global Game Jam for speaking out against the event's inclusion of AI sponsors, though this situation was reportedly resolved privately following the incident.