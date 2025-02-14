Afterlove EP is a Persona-tinged mix of rhythm game meets visual novel, and its characters really steal the show

Grief is a process. It doesn't always make sense, it's not always linear, and everyone deals with it differently. Sometimes it can catch you off guard, or hit you in different ways, but speaking from my own experience, I don't think there's a "right way" to deal with it. For protagonist Rama in Afterlove EP, from developer Pikselnesia, coping with the loss of his girlfriend Cinta manifests through her voice in his head. Throughout the slice-of-life adventure, Cinta will often interject in conversations to express her opinions, or offer advice. For a while, it's clear that even Rama isn't sure if the voice is a figment of his imagination or if she's really still around in some way, but to me, Cinta's presence speaks to the complex nature of grief. She can sometimes come across as quite a negative voice, and even a frustrating one at times, but she also brings Rama comfort and helps him get through each day.

Part visual novel, part rhythm game, with some dating sim elements, Afterlove EP is a narrative adventure set in Indonesia that takes place over the course of a calendar month. From its structure to its manga-inspired art, and the way you can walk through different areas of Jakarta, so much of it gives off Persona vibes. But its characters and the relationships you can develop are what spoke to me the most, and if you love story-driven experiences – with the caveat that it does explore some sensitive themes – I recommend trying it out for yourself.

Making music

(Image credit: Fellow Traveller)

At the beginning of Afterlove EP, I click through a series of snapshots. Each one captures a moment Rama with Cinta shared throughout their relationship. Shortly after, I get to experience the rhythm game aspect, with Rama working on a new EP for his band, Sigmund Feud. Pushing arrows on the keyboard in time, the music blocks out Cinta's messages that fade into the background just before tragedy strikes. It's an effective introduction to the story, and it sets up what's to come. Rama's journey is a constant push and pull between the music he loves and the grief he bears after the loss of Cinta, and it often feels like a juggling act between the two.

(Image credit: Fellow Traveller)

When I first meet Rama after Cinta's passing, a year has gone by, and it's clear he's not doing so well. Everything has fallen by the wayside, from band practice to work. He's also neglected to see any of his friends, and the beginning of the adventure sees him try to pick up the pieces and bring himself together again. After meeting up with his band and expressing a desire to get things in motion again, the group plan to perform a gig at the end of the month, with Rama setting out to write new songs. Not unlike Persona 5's day-cycle, you can often decide how to spend each day throughout the calendar month, with different locations to visit in Jakarta. From a record store to a café and bookstore, each place has its regular character who you can choose to spend time with.

Like many visual novels I've played in my day, whatever I decide to do will set me onto a particular route, and the achievements tell me there are different endings to explore. I'm already curious to see how differently it can play out if I revisit the story, since there are plenty of characters to get to know, and different responses to choose from in conversations throughout the game.

Moving on

(Image credit: Fellow Traveller)

I decided to spend much of my time with Satria, the record store manager. His story was undoubtedly a major highlight, and the relationship I was able to build with him felt so well done. As each conversation unfolded, I felt like I was getting to know both Satria and Rama more, and understand their experiences. With Rama still coming to terms with the loss of Cinta, and with this relationship exploring a new side of his sexuality, the writing also made it feel very natural and real. There's also the option to attend therapy sessions, which allow Rama to talk openly about this grief and the way he's coping through Cinta's voice. While you have the freedom not to go to the sessions, I think this side of the adventure is also handled really well. In fact, much of Afterlove EP explores different issues and themes effectively. From LGTBQ+ representation and the prejudices the community faces in this setting, to Rama's mental health.

I also have to highlight the music and art style, both of which bring the experience to life in a memorable way. The more I think about the Afterlove EP and the time I spent with it, the more I appreciate the way its exploration of grief brings in positive, relatable notes. With fantastic writing against the backdrop of Indonesia, it's a story about connection, love, creativity, and music that will stay with me. Topped off with a cast of characters I enjoyed getting to know, it tugged on my heartstrings and got me tapping my feet to the music at the same time.

Afterlove EP is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch. For more recommendations, head on over to our Indie Spotlight series.