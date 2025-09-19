Indie game goes viral for turning Fallout 3's VATS system into an incredible anime action sequence where you steal limbs instead of just targeting them

So it seems if you give a rabbit some height, and a mecha suit, of course, they'd become capable of Fallout 3 depravity and more, cranking up the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (VATS) to its max and tearing targeted limbs off completely.

This is what the solo developer Cherub demonstrates in what they call their "mecha game about a rabbit named Clover," whose clips seem to soar on Bluesky every time Cherub posts them. While the dev consistently posts updates on the game, which doesn't seem to have an official title yet, their VATS-adjacent limb-yanking mechanic is best demonstrated in a pair of posts from earlier this September.

"After a lot of time spent this weekend, the system is almost completely functional," Cherub writes alongside a gameplay clip of the robot rabbit Clover zoning in on an enemy's left hand and then ripping up its sinew.

After a lot of time spent this weekend, the system is almost completely functional. It calcs cap chance (based on LV, HP, Dist, Aware) & has a fail state. In the future, needs more camera angles and animations. Also missing the part where you compare stats afterward. #CherubDev #UE5 #GameDev — @polygoncherub.bsky.social (@polygoncherub.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-09-19T20:58:35.292Z

"It calcs cap chance (based on LV, HP, Dist, Aware) & has a fail state," Cherub explains. "In the future, needs more camera angles and animations. Also missing the part where you compare stats afterward."

A successful follow-up video shows that acquiring the left hand, which has a chunky bone poking out of the top of it, gives Clover several benefits, like +5 damage and +20 movement.

"This is lucky," says an item description, "She is very cute and very cool. She is also your left arm."

"I'm gonna go finally play some Silk Song," Cherub writes triumphantly.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mecha Break lead says "the birth of a child is just the beginning," teasing anime and manga plans despite Mixed Steam reviews over pricey microtransactions.