The stars of Marvel's Spider-Man will host the Future Games Show Summer Showcase

The Future Games Show is back for its 2023 Summer Showcase, and it'll be hosted by two of the stars of one of this year's biggest games.

Yuri Lowenthal, better known as the actor behind Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, will be joined by voice-acting royalty Laura Bailey, who plays Mary Jane Watson in Marvel's Spider-Man, to host this year's summer show.

To stay up to date with everything from the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023, you can follow the official FGS Twitter account for announcements as we get closer to the show. Check out the trailer below for more information about the show, and make sure you don't miss a moment by clicking the 'Notify Me' button to get a reminder direct to YouTube.

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, June 10 at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST, and will introduce viewers to more than 50 games from some of the biggest names in the business. Major publishers including Team17, Paradox Interactive, Sega, and Relic will all feature in the show, with games from every major platform.

Placed bang in the middle of an already-busy E3 2023 schedule, expect world premieres and exclusive trailers, a VR-focused segment, playable demos available immediately after the show, and the return of 2022's Games From Ukraine spotlight.