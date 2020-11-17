Read the full first issue of No One's Rose before this week's collected edition

The collected edition of the recent enviro-punk series No One's Rose goes on sale this Wednesday, and ahead of that debut Vault Comics has shared the full first issue to read here, for free.

Read the first issue here:

Image 1 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) No One's Rose #1 Image 2 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 3 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 4 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 5 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 6 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 7 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 8 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 9 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 10 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 11 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 12 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 13 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 14 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 15 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 16 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 17 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 18 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 19 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 20 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 21 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 22 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 23 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 24 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 25 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics) Image 26 of 26 (Image credit: Vault Comics)

"Centuries after the fall of the Anthropocene, the last vestiges of human civilization are housed in a massive domed city powered by renewable energy, known as the Green Zone. Inside lives teenager Tenn Gavrilo, a brilliant bio-engineer who could rebuild the planet. But there's one problem: her resentful brother Seren is eager to dismantle the precarious utopia," reads Vault Comics' synopsis of No One's Rose.

"A gorgeous and green solar-punk world filled with strange biotechnology, harsh superstorms, and divisive ideologies-ideologies that will tear Tenn and Seren down to their roots as they fight for a better Earth."

(Image credit: Vault Comics)

Writers Zac Thompson and Emily Horn have been developing No One's Rose since 2017, just days after they met.

"We instantly connected over our love for the environment and our existential dread about the ensuing climate crisis," Thompson said when the book was announced. "We both felt so hopeless about the situation in front of us. And even with making small sustainable changes – the dread didn't go away. So we set out to create a book about hope. Giving readers hope that a better world is possible. Showing a different way of life. Showing a world where we finally get it right and the cost associated with that."

The duo worked with artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque on the series, shortly after he and Thompson created an issue of Spider-Geddon for Marvel Comics.

"They had me at 'panel 1'. The way they mixed action with real emotions and references to anime and manga captivated me from the start," Albuquerque said. "Emily and he had this idea about two brothers living in a bubble and that bubble was about to explode. Everything from the human aspect, to the climate change twist, to the design challenge got me hooked."

No One's Rose is available in print as well as digital.