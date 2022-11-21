From Witcher 3 jiggle physics to fake Rayman minigames, creators are admitting their "game dev sins"

As Twitter begins to crumble under the weight of the controversies around Elon Musk's recent purchase, game developers are using the resulting chaos as an excuse to admit their greatest "sins."

In a tweet (opens in new tab) last week, Danny Sweeney - senior character artist at Blizzard - said that "now that Twitter is actually going to die you legally need to admit your game dev sins." Kicking things off, Sweeney revealed that throughout his career, he'd hidden versions of infamous webcomic 'Loss' into previous projects. So cunning are these little easter eggs that Sweeney claims players will "NEVER find them."

Hundreds of developers have since contributed with a wide array of terrible deeds. Some are simple, like objects stapled together to dodge player perspectives, while others are too complex for me to wrap my little literature-grad brain around. A surprising number of others were different developers admitting to that same webcomic featuring in their own projects.

One of my favourites comes from Antoine Henry, who worked on Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 on the Nintendo Wii. Tasked with coming up with more minigames than the remaining development time allowed for, Henry says that the team "needed to find ideas that were very fast to implement." Some of those were simple twists on pre-existing ideas, but one game simply saw the developers reward players with "a random number of points to each player each second." That's not much of a game, so players were simply told to "concentrate" to earn those points. So successful was the ruse that some players claimed to have found ways to score extra points.

Elsewhere, Martyna Zych, who worked on The Witcher 3, claimed that her sin was the submission of a ticket removing "15 second" boob jiggle from Triss Merigold. While the change was definitely needed, Zych says that "none of you saw this beautiful moment, probably because of me."

Finally, Dana Nightingale, who has worked her way up to a director-level role at Dishonored and Deathloop developer Arkane Lyon, says that in the original Dishonored game, she drew up a sign to help players find their way to a specific location. Unfortunately, that sign was initially drawn in Microsoft Paint, and eventually made its way into a "release candidate" build of the game. Nightingale was forced to admit her sins to the game's lead environment artist, and thankfully a replacement sign was created in no time at all.

This kind of thread occasionally does the rounds (albeit often not against the backdrop of the imminent collapse of a major social network), but as ever there are plenty of excellent stories - and a few genuinely helpful tips - to draw from.